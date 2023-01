A 34-year-old man was shot and killed at a bar on Washington Street and Robinson Road early this morning, police said.

The victim, a resident of Montell Heights, was shot multiple times by a man wearing dark clothing and a ski mask around 2:30 a.m., Chief Superintendent Chrislyn Skippings said.

The suspect fled the area on foot.

Police said the victim died on the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the authorities.