Man shot and killed

A man was shot and killed early this morning on Faith Avenue South, police said.

Chief Superintendent Michael Johnson said police received reports of gunshots in the area around 4:30 a.m. Police discovered the man’s body when they responded to the scene.

 “He was on the eastern side of the street suffering from what appeared to be gunshot wounds to the head and upper extremities,” Chief Superintendent Michael Johnson said.

Police said the victim did not have any form of identification on him.

“He was fingerprinted in an effort to get his identity,” Johnson said.

The victim is a Black man who appears to be in his early 20s, Johnson added.

Police appealed to members of the community who have information on the shooting to contact authorities. Those with a missing family member who fits the description of the victim have also been asked to contact the police.

