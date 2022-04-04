Man shot and killed at barbershop

A man who went to get his hair cut at a barbershop on Baillou Hill Road yesterday was instead shot to death, police said.

The victim was inside the barbershop, located at the intersection of Baillou Hill Road and Marshall Road, when a gunman walked inside, Superintendent Audley Peters said.



A body is removed from a crime scene at the intersection of Baillou Hill Road and Marshall Road yesterday.

Photos: Torrell Glinton

The shooter fired at the victim and fled the scene. The victim, who was in his mid-20s, staggered outside the barbershop, walked down a flight of stairs, collapsed and died.

Peters said police were alerted to the murder after 4 p.m. and appealed to anyone with information to contact them.

“Again, as we are going to continue to do as a police department, [we] appeal to persons who are aware of individuals with firearms to report them to their police department,” Peters said.

“The police are doing everything within its power. We recently launched Operation Ceasefire, which has already reaped a significant amount of results.”

Peters said more than 150 rounds of ammunition and three guns were taken off the streets in recent days. He added that several people were arrested in connection with these matters and will be arraigned soon.

The murder came a week after Prime Minister Philip Davis convened an “urgent conclave” with high-level stakeholders to address the “sharp increase in murders”.

This latest murder pushes the murder count to 35 for the year.