Man shot and killed by police

Police shot and killed a man early this morning after he allegedly engaged officers following a short pursuit on Kemp Road, police said.

Chief Superintendent Chrislyn Skippings said officers were on routine patrol in the area of Kemp Road and Edwards Avenue when they observed a man with a firearm.

She said the suspect ran when he saw the officers.

“Police pursued the suspect onto Hillbrook Close, where the suspect engaged the police and was fatally wounded,” Skippings added.

He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Skippings said a handgun with ammunition was recovered from the suspect.