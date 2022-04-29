Man shot and killed by police

A man was shot and killed by police on Antigua Street yesterday morning, according to police.

Police said officers were called to a “place of worship” in the area around 11 a.m. as a result of a disturbance.

When officers arrived at the scene, they saw a man who fit the description of a suspect given, police reported.

Police said the man, who had a firearm, was traveling west along Antigua Street.

“As a result of that, the officers called control to seek further assistance,”

Superintendent Audley Peters told reporters at the scene.

“While doing so, they followed the male. A short time later, the male entered into a yard west on Antigua Street. The officers rode up and returned. When the officers returned, the male jumped the wall of the yard and discharged his weapon at the officers.

“The officers being aware of the threat towards their lives produced their service weapons and shot the suspect, injuring him.”

Peters said the man, who was in his late 20s and not a resident of the area, was pronounced dead at the scene.

He said a pistol was found on the man.