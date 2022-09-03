HomeNews

Man shot dead in Abaco

A man was shot and killed outside a nightclub in Abaco early this morning, police said.

The victim was identified as Olympian Shavez Hart.

Police said Hart was among a group of men involved in a physical altercation in the parking lot of a business establishment in Mount Hope, North Abaco around 2 a.m.

Chief Superintendent Chrislyn Skippings said one of the men left and later returned with a weapon. Police said the man shot Hart in the chest.

Hart was transported to the Marsh Harbour Clinic where he was pronounced dead.

The suspect was arrested and taken into custody.

Minister of Youth, Sports and Culture Mario Bowleg sent condolences to Hart’s family in a statement.

“It is with great sadness that I join the sporting fraternity in expressing heartfelt condolences to the family of the late Shavez Hart,” he said

“Hart, a graduate of Texas A&M University pursued a career in the sport of track and field, running under the PUMA brand on the professional level. As a junior athlete, he represented The Bahamas at CARIFTA Games and Junior Pan American Games.

“Hart’s personal best in the 100m, 10.10 made him the third fastest Bahamian of all time in the event.”

