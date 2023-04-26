Man shot dead on Minnie St. had faced multiple offenses

A murder accused who was shot to death on Minnie Street, off Wulff Road yesterday afternoon was identified as Romero Rolle by relatives who insisted that despite the fact he was known to police, he was a good person.

Rolle was 23.

He was shot while driving after another vehicle pulled up alongside him, according to police.

Rolle was one of two men on bail for murder killed yesterday in separate incidents.

Police said he was wearing an ankle monitoring device and was “known to police for a number of serious offenses”.

His relatives gathered at the scene not long after the incident.

“Yes he was on bail,” his aunt Peaches Rutherford, 29, told The Nassau Guardian.

“He has cases where he already got acquitted. He also was charged with a lot of innocent things that he didn’t do, or [that] he did not have any connects with and they had to let him go.

“But you know how the police them go. Everybody who they suspect is a bad man is a bad man to them. Also, we had a problem with the police [who kept] coming to our house and harassing him.”

Rutherford said her nephew was the father of a one-year-old girl.

“Romero was a loving person,” she said, “not even with me; with friends, with family and people in the area. Everybody who Romero came in contact with, he’s a loving soul.

“I never even heard my nephew curse in my presence. I swear to God my nephew never even cursed, never row. Sometimes he would be there and [you] wouldn’t even know. He was quiet, didn’t bother, a loving sweet person.”

Rolle’s grandmother, Paula Rutherford, was distraught on the scene of his killing.

“One officer told him he wouldn’t make it to see 23. And when he reach 23, I say ‘to God be the glory’,” said Rutherford as relatives attempted to console her.

“I hope y’all don’t have to come to that purple and white house anymore. Every week [the police] were there knocking at that young man, every week.”

The victim’s grandmother added, “I don’t swear for no children, but I could tell you and I could speak highly.

“Every family member on the two side of Romero Rolle know the goodness of that baby boy. I tell you that. Everybody knows.

“He was charged for something when he was 17 going on 18. He was charged for that. That was…years ago. From he was charged with that he was [living] a nightmare.

“We had nightmare around our home from that night. But to God be the glory. All the darkness and the wickedness have to come out in this season for the wrong [that] they do to Romero Rolle. He was accused for many wrong things. Guys dead right now what he was accused of.”

Tuesday’s killings come amid a spike in murders.

On Monday, Commissioner of Police Clayton Fernander reported that of the 41 murders that had been recorded up to that point, 10 of the suspects and 11 victims were also on bail, including eight who were being electronically monitored.

The murder count climbed to 43 yesterday with the additional two killings.