Man shot dead was victim of previous shooting

A man who was shot and killed on First Street, Coconut Grove, in New Providence, on Tuesday night was shot twice before, according to his grieving mother.

She identified him as Macenzi Cajuste, 21.

According to police, Cajuste was walking on First Street and Poinciana Avenue when he was approached by a male who shot him and fled the area in an unknown direction.

Police said an anonymous caller reported that shots were being discharged on First Street.

The responding officers discovered the victim with multiple gunshot wounds at the rear of a business.

Destine Cajuste said her son went outside around 9 p.m.

“10’ o’clock, I was inside and I heard people [shooting],” she said yesterday at her home on First Street, just feet from where her son was killed.

“I didn’t know who [it was]; I didn’t come [outside]. When I checked, I didn’t see Macenzi yet. I didn’t know [it was Macenzi] until I saw the police coming.”

Cajuste, 51, said her son was on bail and being electronically monitored for an armed robbery charge.

“He went to jail before,” she said.

“Police said he [committed] an armed robbery. He don’t have money; he don’t have nothing. When you say armed robbery, I don’t know.

“All the time he was going to jail, all the time he was going to the police station.”

Cajuste said, “He already got shot before, so he has a bad leg. So it must be that he couldn’t run. He got two shots before”.

Despite the fact that he was attacked before, and his contact with police and the courts, Cajuste insisted that her son was a good person.

“He don’t bother nobody. Since he was born until he died, nobody has told me that Macenzi bothered anybody,” she said.

“I don’t work with him. He sleeps here, but when he goes, I don’t go with him. Nobody has ever told me Macenzi did something wrong.”

Cajuste is yet another victim on bail for a serious offense who has been murdered.

His mother said he worked as a mechanic despite never studying the trade in school. She said he could also fix televisions and fans.

“My children are good; my last son is good,” said Cajuste as she sat looking at photos of her children in an old album.

“When I walk with him he takes my hand and says, ‘mummy, let’s go so a car doesn’t knock you down’. My son loves me. My son don’t do people nothing. I can’t say.

“I worked hard for my son, very hard. When Macenzi was at C.C. Sweeting, his teacher said he had a good mummy. He never went to school dirty. I do everything for my son, but now God love him before me. God take it. God gives life; God takes life. Thank you God. God knows everything.”