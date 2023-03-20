News

Man stabbed in face and head

Police are looking for the men responsible for stabbing a man in his face, back and head.

The incident happened shortly after 6:22 p.m. on Saturday.

The victim, 21, was at a business in the area of Sunlight Cottage in Centreville, when he was approached by the two men, who were known to him.

The men produced knives and stabbed the victim. The attackers fled the scene and the victim was taken to hospital. Police were unable to say what condition he was in.

Police are asking anyone with information on the matter to contact them.

