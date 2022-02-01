Uncategorized

Man survives plane crash off New Providence

Artesia Davis 10 hours ago
A Bahamian pilot en route to Fort Lauderdale, Florida, crashed in waters off New Providence and survived, the Aircraft Accident Investigation Authority (AAIA) said.

The Piper Cherokee had departed Lynden Pindling International Airport shortly after 10 a.m. when the pilot reported engine failure, the authority said.

It said the pilot made an attempt to return to the field but crashed approximately nine miles west of New Providence.

The plane, which only had one person on board, was en route to the Fort Lauderdale Executive Airport.

A responding Royal Bahamas Defense Force vessel rescued the pilot before noon, AAIA reported.

AAIA said the pilot, a 32-year-old Bahamian man, was alert and in overall good health.

The authority said its investigation into the crash is ongoing.

