Man who claimed he feared for his life shot dead

A man who claimed that he was in fear for his life following the murder of his alleged brother was murdered last week.

Attorney Ian Cargill last week informed Justice Renae McKay of Michael Beckford’s April 3 murder at what was supposed to be the continuation of his bail variation hearing.

Beckford was getting a haircut at a barbershop on Cowpen Road and Baillou Hill Road when a lone gunman entered the business and fatally shot him before fleeing on foot.

On March 28, Beckford used the murder of Edison McQueen five days earlier as the basis to relax his own bail conditions on an attempted murder charge.

Beckford asked McKay to remove his ankle bracelet because he felt his life was in danger after his “brother’s murder”.

McQueen was shot multiple times after he was ambushed by four gunmen while leaving an Airbnb off Carmichael Road. He was wearing an ankle bracelet as a condition of his bail for a murder and attempted murder that stemmed from a 2017 shooting through Lily of the Valley Corner.

The prosecutor, Cassie Bethell, said she did not see the connection between wearing an ankle bracelet and Beckford’s alleged concern for his safety.

She suggested that he be remanded to prison for his protection.

Beckford abandoned the request for the removal of the tracking device. However, he asked for the removal of his curfew that requires him to be indoors by 9 p.m.

He claimed that he was unable to get work due to his curfew. To this, the prosecutor suggested that Beckford seek employment during regular working hours.

Beckford said he worked at a friend’s water depot “for tips”, which were insufficient to take care of his needs.