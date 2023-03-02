Man who gun-butted his girlfriend sentenced to 30 months in jail

A man who gun-butted his girlfriend and threatened to kill her pleaded guilty yesterday after spending 27 months on remand.

Eddington Burrows, 36, entered guilty pleas to charges of assault with a deadly weapon and threats of death when he appeared before Chief Magistrate Joyann Ferguson-Pratt for the start of his trial.

The charges stem from an October 9, 2018 incident at the home he shared with his girlfriend.

The prosecutor, ASP Philip Davis, told the court that while in the shower, she felt a blow to the back of her head. When she spun around, she saw Burrows, who struck her two more times.

After she left the tub, Burrows followed her and threatened to kill her while pointing a gun at her, Davis said.

In mitigation, Burrows’ lawyer, Bryan Bastian, said that Burrows had six minor children, ranging in age from two to 17.

Bastian said that Burrows was remorseful and had no prior convictions. He asked the magistrate to take the 27 months that Burrows had spent on remand since November 5, 2020 in passing sentence.

In passing her 30-month sentence, Ferguson-Pratt said, “This court cannot countenance any sort of assault on a partner.”

The sentence takes effect from Burrows’ date of remand.

Burrows is awaiting trial for the attempted murder of the same woman in a separate incident.

Murrio Ducille, KC, also appeared for Burrows.