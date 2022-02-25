Man who killed his wife gets 15 years

A 65-year-old man accused of the brutal chopping death of his wife at his mother-in-law’s home was yesterday sentenced to 15 years for her murder.

Philip Coleman Dean, while armed with a cutlass, ambushed his estranged wife, Eleanor, as she entered her mother’s home in Taits, Long Island on September 1, 2017.

Dean chopped his wife about the body. When his mother-in-law, Hilda Taylor, tried to stop the vicious attack, Dean chopped her on the arm.

Police arrested Dean, then 61, the following day, and, following their investigations charged him with murder and attempted murder.

Dean’s case ended in a plea agreement that saw the attempted murder charge reduced to causing dangerous harm.

Justice Gregory Hilton asked Dean if he was voluntarily pleading guilty to murder and causing dangerous harm. The judge accepted the pleas after Dean assured him that no one had influenced his plea.

Dean was sentenced to concurrent sentences of 15 years in prison for murder and 10 years in prison for causing dangerous harm.

The sentence was reduced by the three years, five months and five days that he had spent on remand.

Tshura Ambrose represented the DPP and Patrick Mackey appeared for Dean.