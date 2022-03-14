Man who killed motorcyclist fined $10,000

A man who killed a motorcyclist after running a traffic light was on Friday fined $10,000.

Kenrick Whyte, who was facing a charge of killing in the course of dangerous driving, changed his plea when he appeared before Magistrate Samuel McKinney for the continuation of his trial.

Around 9:55 p.m. on July 19, 2021, Whyte was traveling south on Jerome Avenue in a gray Suzuki Swift when he failed to stop at the red light at the junction of Jerome and Chesapeake Avenues.

As a result, Whyte collided into a motorcycle driven by 17-year-old Steve Junior Joseph, who was traveling east on Chesapeake Avenue. His light was on green.

Joseph died in hospital the following day.

Police did not have any eyewitnesses; however, the incident was captured by CCTV.

Whyte’s lawyer, Wendawn Miller-Frazer, said that Whyte was remorseful about the incident.

According to her, Whyte assisted the deceased’s family with funeral expenses and he is still in contact with his relatives.

McKinney fined Whyte $10,000 or 18 months in prison.

Inspector Timothy Bain prosecuted.