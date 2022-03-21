News

Man who livestreamed himself shooting at home charged with attempted murder

Photo of Artesia Davis Artesia Davis Send an email 3 hours ago
338 1 minute read
The Magistrate's court complex on South Street.

A man who livestreamed himself shooting at the home of a suspect in his brother’s murder was on Friday remanded to prison.

London Rahming was not required to a enter plea to charges of attempted murder and possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life when he made his initial appearance before Senior Magistrate Carolyn Vogt-Evans.

Prosecutors allege that the 24-year-old attempted to murder Renaldo Georges, Evene Georges and Gerriah Adderley and had a handgun with the intention of endangering their lives on March 14.

Rahming’s lawyer, Bjorn Ferguson, asked Vogt-Evans to remand his client to Sandilands Rehabilitation Centre (SCR). However, the magistrate said that she would make an order for doctors from SRC to evaluate Rahming at the prison.

Prosecutors intend to fast-track the case to the Supreme Court for trial with the presentation of a voluntary bill of indictment on May 30.

In 2018, a jury acquitted Renaldo Georges of abatement to murder and acting an as accessory after the fact in the murder of Rahming’s brother, Leo Rahming.

He was shot in the head at his car wash on May 4, 2017.

Photo of Artesia Davis Artesia Davis Send an email 3 hours ago
338 1 minute read
Show More
Photo of Artesia Davis

Artesia Davis

Artesia primarily covers court stories, but she also writes extensively about crime.

Related Articles

Photo of IMF: Unemployment projected at 13.9%

IMF: Unemployment projected at 13.9%

24 mins ago
Photo of Russians have nearly $3 bil. in assets in The Bahamas

Russians have nearly $3 bil. in assets in The Bahamas

3 hours ago
Photo of Pinder: Govt will proceed with appeal of citizenship ruling

Pinder: Govt will proceed with appeal of citizenship ruling

3 hours ago
Photo of Roy Seligman wins Bahamas National Spelling Bee for fourth year in a row

Roy Seligman wins Bahamas National Spelling Bee for fourth year in a row

3 hours ago
Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please support our local news by turning off your adblocker