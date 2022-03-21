Man who livestreamed himself shooting at home charged with attempted murder

A man who livestreamed himself shooting at the home of a suspect in his brother’s murder was on Friday remanded to prison.

London Rahming was not required to a enter plea to charges of attempted murder and possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life when he made his initial appearance before Senior Magistrate Carolyn Vogt-Evans.

Prosecutors allege that the 24-year-old attempted to murder Renaldo Georges, Evene Georges and Gerriah Adderley and had a handgun with the intention of endangering their lives on March 14.

Rahming’s lawyer, Bjorn Ferguson, asked Vogt-Evans to remand his client to Sandilands Rehabilitation Centre (SCR). However, the magistrate said that she would make an order for doctors from SRC to evaluate Rahming at the prison.

Prosecutors intend to fast-track the case to the Supreme Court for trial with the presentation of a voluntary bill of indictment on May 30.

In 2018, a jury acquitted Renaldo Georges of abatement to murder and acting an as accessory after the fact in the murder of Rahming’s brother, Leo Rahming.

He was shot in the head at his car wash on May 4, 2017.