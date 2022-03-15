News

Man who recorded himself shooting at home arrested

A viral video of a man recording himself firing multiple gunshots at a home happened a short while ago in the Kemp Road area.

A man who recorded himself shooting at a Fox Hill home yesterday was arrested a short time later, police said.

The video was featured on the man’s Facebook stories. In them, he drives by a pink home and opens fire. He then turns the camera on himself and points the gun at his head.

Acting Commissioner Clayton Fernander said police were made aware of the matter and quickly responded. No one was injured in the shooting he said.

A short time later, a man was taken into custody in connection with the shooting.

Fernander noted that the shooting was not connected with the five murders that happened over the weekend.

