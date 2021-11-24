News

Man who was allegedly stabbed by his brother ran to prison for help

Bahamas Department of Corrections.

A man who was allegedly stabbed by his brother yesterday ran across the street to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services seeking help, Minister of National Security Wayne Munroe said. 

“I was advised by the Commissioner of Corrections Doan Cleare that it was reported that there were two fellas [who]were fighting at a residence across from the prison,” he said.

“One of the brothers stabbed the other who ran to the prison compound for protection. He was chased by his brother and they called the police and ambulance.”

It was not clear how the victim was doing up to press time.

Photo of The Nassau Guardian

The Nassau Guardian

