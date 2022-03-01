News

Man who was in custody for 36 years, released pending re-sentencing 

Photo of Artesia Davis Artesia Davis Send an email 9 hours ago
217 1 minute read
The Supreme Court of The Bahamas. FILE

Convicted rapist Eric Stubbs, who spent 36 years in custody, was released yesterday following a resentencing hearing.

The 60-year-old spent his detention in solitary confinement at the Sandilands Rehabilitation Centre, according to attorney Sonia Timothy, who made his release possible.

Timothy was visiting another client at the psychiatric hospital last year when Stubbs, who had been there since 1985, asked her for help.

Stubbs, who has a history of mental illness, was convicted of rape and housebreaking in 1984 and sentenced to seven years’ imprisonment.

The following year, Stubbs, who represented himself, appealed the conviction on the basis that he was not guilty by reason of insanity.

The Court of Appeal substituted his guilty verdict with one of guilty but insane, and ordered him conveyed to the Sandilands Rehabilitation Centre to be detained at the pleasure of the governor general.

The Privy Council, in December 2021, varied Stubbs’ sentence, so that his discharge would be determined by the Supreme Court.

The country’s final appellate court also ordered the Supreme Court to sentence Stubbs after deciding whether he needed to be detained in hospital and whether his detention was necessary for his health or safety or the protection of the public.

Consultant psychiatrist Dr. John Dillet testified that Stubbs was ready for release, but said that Stubbs had to remain on his medication and attend outpatient psychotherapy sessions.

Stubbs has been released into the care of his family, who will ensure that he takes his medicine and attends his medical appointments.

After releasing Stubbs, Senior Justice Bernard Turner advised Vernal Collie, the prosecutor, that his office needed to do a review to see how many other convicts detained at the governor general’s pleasure needed to be resentenced.

Attorneys Stanley Rolle and Miranda Adderley appeared with Timothy.

Photo of Artesia Davis Artesia Davis Send an email 9 hours ago
217 1 minute read
Show More
Photo of Artesia Davis

Artesia Davis

Artesia primarily covers court stories, but she also writes extensively about crime.

Related Articles

Photo of Dire warning on climate change

Dire warning on climate change

9 hours ago
Photo of US donates nearly $300k in equipment to prison

US donates nearly $300k in equipment to prison

9 hours ago
Photo of Munroe wants new block at prison

Munroe wants new block at prison

9 hours ago
Photo of Many continue to struggle with rising cost of living

Many continue to struggle with rising cost of living

9 hours ago
Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please support our local news by turning off your adblocker