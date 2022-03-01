Man who was in custody for 36 years, released pending re-sentencing

Convicted rapist Eric Stubbs, who spent 36 years in custody, was released yesterday following a resentencing hearing.

The 60-year-old spent his detention in solitary confinement at the Sandilands Rehabilitation Centre, according to attorney Sonia Timothy, who made his release possible.

Timothy was visiting another client at the psychiatric hospital last year when Stubbs, who had been there since 1985, asked her for help.

Stubbs, who has a history of mental illness, was convicted of rape and housebreaking in 1984 and sentenced to seven years’ imprisonment.

The following year, Stubbs, who represented himself, appealed the conviction on the basis that he was not guilty by reason of insanity.

The Court of Appeal substituted his guilty verdict with one of guilty but insane, and ordered him conveyed to the Sandilands Rehabilitation Centre to be detained at the pleasure of the governor general.

The Privy Council, in December 2021, varied Stubbs’ sentence, so that his discharge would be determined by the Supreme Court.

The country’s final appellate court also ordered the Supreme Court to sentence Stubbs after deciding whether he needed to be detained in hospital and whether his detention was necessary for his health or safety or the protection of the public.

Consultant psychiatrist Dr. John Dillet testified that Stubbs was ready for release, but said that Stubbs had to remain on his medication and attend outpatient psychotherapy sessions.

Stubbs has been released into the care of his family, who will ensure that he takes his medicine and attends his medical appointments.

After releasing Stubbs, Senior Justice Bernard Turner advised Vernal Collie, the prosecutor, that his office needed to do a review to see how many other convicts detained at the governor general’s pleasure needed to be resentenced.

Attorneys Stanley Rolle and Miranda Adderley appeared with Timothy.