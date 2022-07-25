Man, who was on bail, killed off Faith Ave.

A man on bail for a criminal matter was murdered as he tried to get gas at an Esso On The Run gas station on Carmichael Road yesterday, police said.

Chief Superintendent Michael Johnson, the officer in charge of the Criminal Investigation Department, said the victim drove to the gas station, at the intersection of Carmichael Road and Faith Avenue, around noon.

“He went into the service station where he purchased an item, exited and he pulled up on the line for the pump,” he said.

“As he was waiting for his vehicle to be filled with gas, a small vehicle … pulled up. One male exited that vehicle, approached the [victim and shot] him multiple times about body.”

The killer fled the area, heading west on Carmichael Road, Johnson said.

Police did not say what the victim, who was in his early 30s, was on bail for. He died at the scene.

Police said the killer was driving a white Toyota Passo with license plate AU1528.

This latest murder came after two men were murdered in separate incidents last Thursday. A man on Peter Street was murdered in his home and another man was stabbed to death on Paradise Island after he got into a fight with another man.