Man whose dogs attacked neighbor charged in court 

A man whose dogs attacked his neighbor has been charged with causing grievous harm by negligence.

Prosecutors allege that 27-year-old Jymal Gibson failed to properly secure the four pit bulls that attacked Alicia Barton outside her home in Pastel Gardens on January 28.

Gibson pleaded not guilty to the charge at his arraignment before Magistrate Shaka Serville on Monday.

Defense lawyer, Bjorn Ferguson, told the court that Gibson was arrested after the incident and had spent five days in custody before he was released.

Gibson returned to the Criminal Investigation Department yesterday and was arrested and charged.

He was brought to court in handcuffs and shackles. The magistrate was surprised that Gibson was not given police bail to appear in court since the offense is not a serious one.

Gibson faces a maximum of nine months in prison if convicted.

Prosecuting attorney Inspector Kenny Thompson did not object to bail.

Gibson was released on $2,500 bail and his trial date is June 21.