Manfred Lowell Strachan

86 years of North Street, Fort Fincastle and formerly of Deadman’s Key, Long Island, will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, April 30th, 2022 at St. Agnes Anglican Church, Baillou Hill Road and Lewis Street. Officiating will be The Venerable Arch’d Keith N. Cartwright assisted by other members of the Clergy. Interment will follow in St. Agnes’ Cemetery, Nassau Street.

Due to current Government regulations in respect of Covid-19, masks and physical distancing are required.

Manfred’s memory will live in the hearts of his Daughter: Patrice and Byron Johnson; Son: Vaughndural and Ann Strachan; Granddaughters: Shikara Johnson-Fullerton and Lottie Strachan; Grandsons: Dr. Byron Johnson II, Lowence, Vaughn Jr., and Vashaun Strachan; Great Grand Sons: Chalice and Yeshua Fullerton; Brothers: Basil and Maxine, Nigel and Sharon, Perry and Dale McHardy; Nieces: Shavon, Dr. Shanique, and Nowella McHardy, Nyoka Wilmott, Natasha Black, Dr. Tarah, and Justin McDonald, Tamarah and Michael Smith; Nephews: Perry McHardy Jr. And Dylan Gardiner; Cousins: Antony and Gordon Adderley and Family, Lottie and Kacey Patrick and Family, US, Ruth Turnquest and Family, Long Island, Andrew Adderley and Family, Beatrice Kelly and Family, US, and Denise Adderley; Brothers-in-Law: Andrew and Christine Sweeting, Leslie and Edwin Sweeting and Family; Sister-in-Law: Elizabeth Sweeting and Family, Freeport; Special Friends: Archdeacon Keith Cartwright, Father Strachan, Hon. Hubert Minnis, Frankie Campbell, Ethel Johnson and Family, Linda Adderley and Family, Veronica Cooper and Family, Henry Dean and Family, Charley Rolle and Family, Patricia Mitchell and Family, Ethel Claridge and Family, Kimberly Archer and Family, Fort Fincastle Family, St. Agnes Church ACM Members, St. Agnes Guardroom attendees, Members of the Free Nation Movement party, The crew from Topaz Lounge, The domino crew from Arawak Cay; Numerous Family and Friends: The Adderley Family, The Major Family, The Strachan Family, Deadman’s Cay Long Island community, and PMH Doctors and Nurses of Male Medical Ward #1.

May His Soul Rest in Peace!

Friends may pay their last respects at Bethel Brothers Morticians & Crematorium, #44A Nassau Street on Friday April 29th from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. There will be no viewing at the church.