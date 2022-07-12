Mangrove restoration project at risk

Despite the crucial need to replace the Grand Bahama mangroves destroyed by Hurricane Dorian in 2019, a Waterkeepers Bahamas official said the funding for its ambitious restoration project may be in jeopardy.

After applying to the Department of Environmental Protection and Planning (DEPP) in January for permits to begin its mangrove replanting project in East Grand Bahama, the organization learned in June that the application was denied.

Waterkeepers Bahamas Executive Director Rashema Ingraham explained that the project’s funding may be at risk because “funders like to see success at different phases of a project, and until they are able to see the success of a particular phase, they are not going to fund the next phase”.

“The DEPP, most recently, because of an act that was passed in Parliament, had to adjust its system or bring on a new system and adjust its process for these applications,” Ingraham explained.

“Three years ago, the process was not so involved. So, it is not entirely the department’s fault, but we are stuck in the pipeline because the department is trying to figure out how to manage the system that they have because of the new legislation.”

Despite the understandable delay caused by the change in legislation, Ingraham expressed disappointment in the DEPP’s refusal of their application, based on what the department’s claimed to be “unclear or deficient” information that was “unacceptable to the government”, even though Waterkeepers submitted the required permit fees along with extensive documentation on how the project would be carried out.

Nonetheless, Ingraham is hopeful that a recent effort to obtain permission from the Forestry Unit, which is working with other NGOs that have active mangrove restoration projects, will result in a quicker response than the DEPP’s.

Waterkeepers Bahamas, a non-profit organization, is committed to preserving and protecting the Bahamian environment through proactive policy change, education, legal action and advocacy.

The organization is on a mission to replenish the mangrove forest, beginning in Dover Sound, East Grand Bahama, which was severely impacted in 2019 by Hurricane Dorian, according to officials. The replanting project is scheduled to begin in November.

However, without the necessary permits in place, the project may fall through.

“If we’re not able to satisfy the donors by saying we are ready to proceed, it is as if we failed the project,” Ingraham said.

More than 70 percent of the mangroves’ wetland was destroyed because of severe storm flooding.

Waterkeepers Bahamas is committed to planting 30,000 mangrove propagules by the end of this year.

Mangrove seeds are technically called “propagules” because, unlike most other plants’ seeds, mangrove propagules germinate while still on the tree.

This is an adaptation that helps them to grow rapidly upon falling to the soil below once they are ripe.

To assist with accomplishing the mammoth task, the organization launched “Mangrove Mania”, a competition engaging students, civic groups and corporate organizations to grow the propagules that will be planted in the impacted area.

“We launched the competition in May with eight teams registered,” Ingraham said.

“We want the minimum of 30,000 plants this year, next year and the next five years. We are hoping to have one million mangrove propagules replanted in seven years.”

The challenge, however, is having a group of residents, community activists and environmentalists who want to do good, but are being held back because the permits have yet to be issued, according to Ingraham.

Ingraham, nonetheless, admits that the Forestry Unit is not entirely at fault for the setback as the recommendation to apply first to that unit was only recently made clear.

“Otherwise,” she added, “an application would have been made sooner.”

But Ingraham’s concern is that the wait will have serious bearing on the project’s funding, including the initial money to start the program and the potential to receive additional funds.

“If we are not able to give them (donors) evidence that we can move forward, it means we are at a point where we are not sure that we’re going to get the funding,” she said.

Ingraham said there is an urgent need to replant the mangroves, which provide a defense system for the coastal shorelines.

Forestry Unit Acting Director Danielle Hanek said that Waterkeepers’ application is under review and a site visit is being organized.

“So, we are doing our best to work with them to make sure they get their permits in time,” Hanek said.

“Our process is, when we can, we like to do a site visit to verify the work that people are proposing.

“In this case, they are proposing to plant mangroves and what we are doing is verifying if it is just the planting of mangroves or if there will be research.”

Noting that the process may appear to be taking a long time for the permits to be approved, she explained the department must confirm the validity of the project.

“We have responsibility of mangroves species because it is on the protected tree order listing. So, we are trying to push out the permit in a timely fashion; however, we can only be responsible for when we receive them,” Hanek said.

The Forestry Unit, which was established in 2010, is responsible for developing the forest resources of The Bahamas to their maximum potential by applying sound, scientific and sustained yield forest management principles and concepts.