The body of a Grand Bahama man believed to be in his early 30’s was found yesterday through a track road with gunshots to his upper body.

The incident reportedly occurred on Hearne’s Lane, shortly before 11 p.m., on Tuesday.

Police are asking the public to call 919/911, the Criminal Investigation Department at 502-9991/2 or Crime Stoppers at 328-TIPS if they have any information about the matter.

The country’s murder count now stands at 121.