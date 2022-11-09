Many Abaco dome, RV residents sought shelter ahead of Nicole, official says

Abaco Island Administrator Donald Rolle said last night that most of the residents who lived in domes, RVs and compromised homes on the island evacuated and sought shelter ahead of Tropical Storm Nicole, which is forecast to strengthen into a hurricane today.

Government officials, law enforcement and Haitian pastors also moved throughout migrant communities on the island yesterday warning residents to evacuate.

“I can say at this time that the wind has been picked up tremendously from about two to three hours ago and most of the persons in our district, especially those who [are] living in domes and RVs, and whose house has been compromised, most of those persons have evacuated and checked in at the shelter,” Rolle said.

Rolle added, “We moved diligently as learned from Dorian. Most of our township, they went into their township, and they advised their people of the impending hurricane, and advised them to seek shelter, especially in low-lying areas.”

Although Nicole is not expected to be as ferocious as Hurricane Dorian was just three years ago, 53-year-old Beauvoir Menace, of Dundas Town, was not taking any chances.

During an interview with The Nassau Guardian yesterday, Menace said, “I’m in a house [where] it looks safe but it’s close by the government complex. I have to move from that to go to the primary school. It’s located on a little [hill], that’s why I will leave now to go and secure myself and my family.”

Murphy Town resident Nathaniel Hield, 26, chose to ride out the storm at home.

“Basically, everything is done,” Hield said last night regarding hurricane preparation. “I don’t think this one is anything like Dorian.”

Hield also noted that many on the island chose to leave this time around as he described them as having anxiety over the storm.

As for the Haitian community on Abaco, Haitian pastor Presner Wesley, of Mont Olives Church of God, in Dundas Town, along with members of the defense force, police force, and a translator visited migrant settlements to warn residents to evacuate.

When The Nassau Guardian reached out to Wesley earlier in the day, he noted that he and his team were working The Farm shantytown and other migrant communities on foot to get the word out.

“We have the police and the defense force with us. We already [covered] Marsh Harbour and now, we are in Treasure Cay,” said Wesley.

“Natasha Paul, she’s the one who translates for the government here, and then the police force and defense, too. We just [get] the message and [let] them [know] where the shelter is and now, they’re making preparation to move.”

He stressed that residents were ready to evacuate.

He also added that although residents have made some preparation, Treasure Cay did not have enough water, food or transportation.

“I could have a team in Marsh Harbour when I go back [there],” Wesley said.

“I [will] try to get a team together, get all the pastors together, to help me [get water and food]. But if they could get a bus to come and get them, we could carry them to a shelter, because plenty of them do not have transportation.”

The pastor added that by the time the storm makes contact, more shelters may be needed to house migrants from Treasure Cay.

When contacted by The Nassau Guardian yesterday, Central and South Abaco MP John Pinder II assured that residents’ needs will be met.

“After our heads of government meeting in Abaco yesterday (Monday), we sent out a collaboration between RBDF, police and a local Haitian pastor that all are fluent in [Haitian] Creole and were able to really go in there and disseminate the information of the impending storm and the rise of tide. So, they’ve been properly informed and are continuing to do so to mitigate the after-effects from the storm or, God spares life, any casualties,” said Pinder.

He continued, “All the shelters were activated at 9 a.m. this morning. They’re all operational and ready to go, and we have persons who are there ready to assist and serve.”

Regarding the transportation of Haitian migrants and other residents to shelters, Pinder noted, “The particular government agencies are in contact with them and they’re collaborating on all of those issues. So, if they’re in need, their needs will be met. It is something we’re doing with all residents in Abaco, including the tourists that are left behind.”

Haitian Chargé d’Affaires Ambassador Louis Joseph also made a plea yesterday to Haitian migrants on Abaco to “follow the guidelines” put forth by the Bahamian government.