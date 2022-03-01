Many continue to struggle with rising cost of living

When Jennifer Strachan, a resident of Nassau Village, arrived at the Department of Social Services in Fox Hill at 9 a.m. yesterday, she hoped to be able to get help to buy groceries.

By 1:45 p.m., that hope had faded.

“I haven’t received anything,” Strachan told The Nassau Guardian while leaning against a wall to hide from the sun.

“The lady told me that they were having a little complication but it’s been almost four hours.

“I don’t think it’s going to work today. I’m trying to find out if I leave and come back, whether I’ll have the same problem.”

Strachan, who is unemployed, said life has been tough for her.

“That’s why I’m trying to get some help from the government,” Strachan said.

Pointing at the empty, reusable grocery bag on her shoulder, she continued, “You see, I have my bag but it don’t look like I’ll be successful today to even put anything in it.”

Strachan said she has sufficient food at home and only came to social services because she was called and asked to do so.

She said she is not able to get as much with the little money she has when compared to weeks ago.

This was something that Adelaide Farrington, a retired nurse, said she can also relate to.

“Every time you go to the food store, everything is sky high,” she said.

“I’ll spend like $150 and I’m only getting like two bags. I don’t see what I really get. Everything has VAT (value-added tax).”

Farrington said she does feel the benefits of the VAT reduction from 12 percent to 10 percent, which came into effect on January 1.

She said the government needs to remove VAT from breadbasket items.

“I get a check every month but it’s not enough for me to survive day-to-day,” Farrington said.

“My children help me. I have grown children and they work. When they get paid, they say, ‘Mummy, this for you.’

“I say, ‘It’s small but I appreciate it.’”

Inflation-fueled price increases in The Bahamas seemed to coincide with the reduction of VAT from 12 percent to 10 percent and the reintroduction of the tax on breadbasket items.

The government insisted that Bahamians would not feel the reintroduction of VAT on those items because they would be saving more with the overall reduction of the tax.

Minister of Economic Affairs Michael Halkitis said the overall decrease in VAT likely helps “to mitigate some of that impact of the global inflation”.

Prime Minister Philip Davis recently met with stakeholders in the shipping, wholesale, retail, and petroleum industries to discuss rising costs caused by global inflation.

He underscored his government’s commitment to growing the economy and finding ways to keep prices low for Bahamians during the historic global inflation brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic and supply chain challenges.

But Talisa Curry, an unemployed Fox Hill resident, said more needs to be done to help struggling residents.

“At the end of the day, I don’t know how they expect for people to survive,” Curry said.

“Everywhere you go, the price of things going up. Plus, VAT is on more things. It’s harder to make ends meet now. I hope they want people to survive when basically the price of everything going up and minimum wage ain’t going up.”

Curry called for the food distribution task force, which was introduced by the previous administration at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, and came to an end late last year, to be reimplemented.

“That program was helping people and it’s harder to get from social services,” Curry said.

“People need groceries. The MPs need to come around and find out what’s going on in the community because people are hurting.”

Curry said she has three children — ages 16, 18 and 20.

She said it is frustrating trying to provide for her youngest child.

“My daughter, right now, the youngest one, she’s in school,” Curry said.

“She’s ready to drop out of school and plait hair or do something to make ends meet. This ain’t making no sense and I’m not working, so it’s rough. Government needs to do something.”