Marathon Bahamas goes virtual for second straight year

The 13th Annual Marathon Bahamas, hosted by Sunshine Insurance, will be held virtually for a second straight year. The event will give participants an opportunity to complete the race between Saturday, January 8 and Sunday, January 16, 2022.

This is the second straight year that organizers have decided to go with the virtual format as the world continues to grapple with the COVID-19 pandemic that has had a negative impact on sports worldwide. The full marathon, half marathon and the four-person full marathon relay are the three divisions.

Race Coordinator Pamela Richardson said that virtual running works the same as with any other race.

“The difference is the virtual race can run at any location – at your pace, outside or on a treadmill, alone or with a group of friends … just complete the distance you registered for. Validation of completing the distance can be via the Race Joy timing app (used by Marathon Bahamas) or uploading your results to the profile page of the registrant,” Richardson said.

Registration is open until January 16. As of yesterday, there were sevens spots remaining. Each registrant will receive a gender-specific tech-shirt and a commemorative spinning conch shell medal among other things. Participants in The Bahamas can collect their items at Goodman’s Bay on January 16 from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. It can also be collected at Sunshine Insurance on East Shirley Street on Monday, January 17 up until noon. International participants will have their items mailed to them – if they opt for the additional mailing charge.

The virtual race is different and doesn’t compare to the in-person race, said Richardson. She said something she misses, in particular, is welcoming out-of-town participants.

“I miss the camaraderie, excitement, attaining goals, litmus test of training, people and the international interaction,” she said.

Marathon Bahamas has a group of about 34 participants, Mountains and Marathons, who will be participating in the event. They will compete on January 16, starting at 6 a.m. They will be running the Cable Beach strip as an out-and-back course.

The 2022 Susan G. Komen 5K Race for the Cure race has been canceled.

As always, net proceeds will benefit four charities – the Cancer Society of The Bahamas, the Sister Sister Support Group, the Princess Margaret Hospital Foundation and the Cancer Society of Grand Bahama.

Organizers are optimistic of a return to normalcy for 2023. Race day is set for January 15, 2023. The race for the cure is set for January 14, 2023. The last in-person races at Marathon Bahamas were held in January 2020.