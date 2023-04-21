News

Marathon MP presents donation to R.M. Bailey Senior High School

Marathon member of Parliament Lisa Rahming (right) presents a donation to agriculture students of R.M. Bailey Senior High School and Principal Shari Miller.

Agriculture students of R.M. Bailey Senior High School received a $500 gift to support their program, thanks to the Marathon constituency.

The check presentation was made by Marathon Member of Parliament Lisa Rahming, a former R.M. Bailey student. She is excited about the students’ agricultural pursuits, noting that national goals towards self sufficiency can only be achieved if young people are taught how to farm. By inspiring them to grow their own food and giving them tangible techniques they can apply to do so, Rahming believes that it is possible for some of the students to even become commercial farmers.

Agriculture Science teacher Devon Miller was on hand to receive the check, along with Principal Shari Miller, who graduated from R.M. Bailey in the same class as Rahming, showing that their lives have come to a positive full circle.

