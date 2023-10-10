Marcello Dion Kelly

Death Notice for Marchello Dion Kelly, age 56 years, a resident of Yellow Elder Gardens, died at his residence on Saturday, September 30th 2023.

He is survived by his wife: Dr. Andrea Huyler-Kelly; children: Kendino Knowles, and Philicia,Alicia, Nicco and Mariano Kelly; brothers: Derek and Peter Johnson, Ricardo and KennonLockhart, Kennatate Kelly and Kenneth Anderson; sisters: Kearen Lockhart and Michelle Albright; numerous nieces and nephews and a host of other relatives and friends.

Funeral arrangements will be announced at a later date.