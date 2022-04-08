March one of bloodiest months ever for country

Hours before the murder count for 2022 climbed to 44 yesterday, Deputy Commissioner of Police Clayton Fernander said March was one of the bloodiest months in the history of The Bahamas.

“Sometimes I feel like the blood is on my hands,” said Fernander, as he noted that police attempts to intervene in matters before they turn deadly are frequently unsuccessful.

He said several of the victims and suspects in recent murders were individuals who were out on bail in relation to murder.

“In the month of March, we recorded 22 murders,” Fernander said.

“I think that is one of the highest months ever in history.

“Twenty-two murders. I am pleased to say at this time that out of the 22 in March, we have solved 11 of those matters, which are before the courts at this time.

“… Based on the victims in the month of March, we have discovered that four of the victims were on bail for murder and were being monitored.

“Persons charged with respect to their matters, we noticed that there were three being monitored and on bail for murder.

“So, we are really concerned about individuals who are charged, put before the court, who later come out and are still involved in crime.”

There have been six murders in The Bahamas so far in April.

The 2022 figures are on track to surpass the 2021 murder toll if nothing changes.

At the end of April 2021, there were 41 murders in the country so far for the year.

In 2021, 119 murders were recorded in total throughout The Bahamas.

The bloodiest year on record was 2015 when 146 murders were recorded, but the first quarter numbers for 2022 indicate that record could be surpassed.

Commissioner of Police Paul Rolle, who along with Fernander, attended a press conference at the Office of the Prime Minister, said yesterday, many of the murders this year are connected and the majority – roughly 50 percent – were committed in the Bain Town and Grants Town, and Coconut Grove communities.

“The majority of these murders are between drugs, gang relations, and retaliation,” he said.

“We are seeing too many persons who are refusing to use the criminal justice system, but want to exact street justice.”

Rolle said illegal firearms continue to be a “grave concern” to police.

He said most of the weapons are coming into The Bahamas from South Florida.

“We have been working assiduously with our international partners to identify sources and methods and persons who have been actively engaged in the illicit purchase, in some instances, and importation of firearms into the country,” Rolle said

“We have identified that the majority of those illegal firearms have been coming from Florida, South Florida in particular. And what we have found in the recent months is a number of courier services that have sprung up in the southern Florida communities, and I have asked our partners to assist us in identifying these persons and companies.

“And we have our liaison officers in South Florida who are also working in partnership. That is yielding positive results for us as we try to interdict a lot of these firearms that are destined for The Bahamas.”

Rolle said police intercepted a shipment of five firearms in Miami last week.

He said police have confiscated 1,719 rounds of ammunition and 109 illegal guns in the country so far this year.

Rolle noted many of the rounds were 7.62 and 2.23, rounds used in AK-47s and AR-15s, the same kind being used in war zones like Ukraine.

Elaborating on the issue, Fernander said police are recommending a designated court for firearm offenses.

“We have to determine these individuals who are in possession of firearms and using them in the commission of the crime,” he said.

“We are losing our young men on both sides of the coin, as the accused persons and as the victims, the deceased persons. We are losing them day after day.

“And we have to try to save them and to disrupt them. But we will not be deterred with this handful of individuals who continue to wreak havoc. We will take the fight to them to disrupt them and to ensure that the Bahamian people are safe.”

Fernander encouraged relatives to speak out when they have information.

“Let us try to save your loved one or save another,” he said.