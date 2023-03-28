March Police Roundup

At the end of each month, GB News will publish a roundup of crime news based on police news releases issued that month throughout the northern islands, including Grand Bahama, Abaco, and Bimini.

Kidnapping and armed robbery

Police are investigating reports of an alleged kidnapping and armed robbery that took place on Thursday, March 23. The male victim, who was able to escape his abductors, told officers he was approached by two men, one armed with a high-powered weapon and the other with a knife while in the Coral Gardens area.

The man said he was forced into his vehicle, a blue Nissan March, and driven to an area near Grand Bahama Highway. He was able to get away from the bandits before they drove off with his vehicle where he left his wallet.

Industrial accident leaves a man dead

Grand Bahama police were called to an industrial accident on March 7 at Executive Marine Management at Freeport Harbour. Police said a 29-year-old man was electrocuted while operating a heavy-duty forklift tractor that touched a power line attached to utility poles.

The victim was identified as Jeremy Culmer of Hepburn Town, Eight Mile Rock, a father of four.

Missing at sea

Bimini police are appealing for information in their search for two men missing at sea. James Toote, 31, and Naz’r Robins, 25, left Freeport for Bimini on March 20 in a blue and white sports power boat, and did not arrive as scheduled.

Drug busts on Bimini

Cocaine, marijuana and cash totaling $16,000 were seized by police during the search of a house on March 15 in Porgy Bay, Bimini. Two men, ages 53 and 41, were arrested.

Later that same day, in an unrelated investigation, police searched another premises in Porgy Bay and recovered an estimated $500 worth of marijuana inside a vehicle and on the person of a 35-year-old man, who was arrested.

On March 22, in another incident, a 43-year-old Porgy Bay man was arrested after police searched a home and located 32 Ziploc bags of cocaine weighing a total of 25 grams.