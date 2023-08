Less than a minute

DEATH NOTICE

Marcia Louise Bartlett aged 67 years, of Guanahani Circle, Marathon Estates, died at the Princess Margaret Hospital on Sunday 30th July, 2023.

She is survived by her Sisters: Dulcena Johnson and Deann Moss; Brothers: Darryl, Robert, Keith, and Dwight Bartlett; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Funeral arrangements will be announced at a later date.