Memorial Service for the Late MARCIA LYNN RUSSELL-GRANT age 60 years of McLeans Town, East Grand Bahama will be held on Thursday, July 27, 2023 at 7:00 p.m. at Central Church of God, Coral Road and Pioneer’s Way, Freeport. Officiating will be Pastor Frederick Carey.

Funeral Service for the Late MARCIA LYNN RUSSELL-GRANT age 60 years of McLeans Town, East Grand Bahama, will be held on Saturday, July 29, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at Central Church of God, Coral Road and Pioneer’s Way, Freeport. Officiating will be Pastor Frederick Carey, assisted by Rev. Delton Russell. Interment will follow in McLeans Town Public Cemetery, Grand Bahama.

She is survived by her husband: Adolphus Grant Sr.; children: Adolphus Jr, Monae and McKayla Grant; grandchild: Demeco Green Jr.; sisters: Colene Russell and Colette Hart (Forrester); brothers: Dennis (Alma) Russell, Kenneth (Georgina) Russell, Delton (Gloria) Russell, Emmacin (Rosa) Russell, Superintendent Hawthorne (Alix) Russell, Howard (Jenneva) Russell and John Rolle; nieces: Renee (Roderick) Jones, Nakeisha Russell and Indea Pinder, Marsha Demeritte, Kendra, Kenceen and Alexandria Russel, Deann (Oral) Jones, Nicole (Joaquin) Riley, Precious Russell, Marquita, Clara and Miracle Russell, Samantha Outten (Chibchan) and Danielle Russell, Eunique Hart, Jazzmine Russell and Sarah Demeritte; nephews: Maurice (Latoya) Demeritte, Willard (Sasha)Demeritte, Marcus (Franceska) Demeritte. Sulayman Khalfani, Olsworth (Lance) Russell, Dwight (Ashanti) Russell, Oswin (Latera) Russell, Bradley Russell, Allen Russell, Delton Jr. (Jessica) Russell, Quentin Russell, Emmerson (Kara) Russell, Shayne, Anthony, Adrian and Jamaal Russell, James (Nicole) Russell, Jordan (Sofia)Russell, Jonathan, Jeremy, Joel, Jalan Russell, Forrester D. Hart and Kareem Hart, Ahmad Rolle; aunts: Diane Stuart (Miami, Fla/Bimini), Autrey Russell (Bimini) Zerlene Russell (Homestead, Fla) and Alma Russell; uncles: Rev. Everette Russell (Homestead Fl.) and Leroy Russell (Bimini); brother-in-law: Lesford Grant (USA); sisters-in-law: Ionie, Kathlean and Isolyn Grant (USA); godmother: Liza Pinder; godchildren: Malcolm Dean and Sonja Turner; cousins: Howard Russell, Angelo Russell, Deborah D. Russell, Winifred (Lemont) Curry, Alfred Kenneth Russell, Jr., Angela (Carlson, Jr.) Huntley, Roslyn Moss-Walker, PhD., Hosea (Claudette) Moss, Emerson (Christina) Moss, Mercedes (Barry) Chambers, Barbara (Hayden) Hanna, Keith (Sheryl) Russell, Nero (Jacqueline) Russell, Antonia (Franz) Scott, Craig (Wendy) Russell, Sidney Russell, Lola, Leslie and Lydia Russell, John Alfred (Indera) Russell, Montrayl Russell, Carlvis (Vinola) Russell, Adrian (Maxine) Russell, “Ally” Albertha (Andy) Amor, Coretta (Craven ) Rolle, Rev. Phillip, Sr. (Stephanie) Russell, Roslyn (Michael) Underwood, Trista Russell, Eugene Edden, Walden, Jr. (Denise) Edden, Schellette (Peter) Veralla, Aladdin (Tia) Edden and Sarina Edden, Julia Russell, ASP Royann Russell-Collie, Leroy Russell, Jr., Sergeant Marcia Russell, Claudette (Lionel) Rolle, Eleanor Robins, Diane Robins, Sandra Robins, Charles (Driskel) Robins, Dorsett Rolle and Susie Robins, Curlene (Lawrence) Laing, Iris (Freeman) Russell, Loraine Thomas, Wilton Thomas, Juliette Thomas, Obed, Jr. (Silvar) Pinder, Florina Laing, Joyce Russell, Theodore (Angela) Pinder, Rosemary (Kiah) Hield, Joan (Bruce) McIntosh, Howard (Ann) Pinder, Euna (Bertram) Cooper, Donna (Dennis) Whyte, George Newbold. Remorn (Linda) Lightbourne, Leonard Lightbourne, Beverly (Doc) Culmer, Frances and, Denise Lightbourne and Leonnie (Allen) Charlton; 34 grandnieces; 25 grandnephews; 19 great-grand nieces and nephews; and a host of other relatives and friends including:Pastor Frederick Carey and family, Francesca Carey, Sharon Black and family, Clarinda Williams and family, Valarie Johnson, Bishop Leslie Woodside and, family, Nurse Rachel Rolle and family, Rev. Dr. John C. Wallace and family, the Chosen Ones Singing Group (formerly known as the Church of God District Youth Choir), the old Colombian Emeralds crew, Kendal Davis and family, Julie Ebanks and family, Rev. Marjorie Lafleur and family, Bishop Steve Dean and family, Pinders Ferry Services, Bishop Herbert Edgecombe, and family, Bishop Oliver Kennedy and family, Bishop Anthony Campbell and family, Bishop Anthony Thomas and family, Bishop Raymond Hudson and family, Bishop Edwin and Alma Pinder and family, the entire East End Community and The Government Dock Crew.

Viewing will be held at at Caravel Zion Baptist Church, Settler’s Way, Freeport, Grand Bahama on Friday, July 28, 2023 from 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. and at the church on Saturday, July 29, 2023 from 9:30 a.m. to service time.