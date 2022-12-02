Margaret Jean Sawyer 80

of Tuckaway Road, Nassau, Bahamas, died peacefully at her residence on Saturday, November 26, 2022.

She was predeceased by her parents, Darley, and Merlee Malone, husbands Winston Knowles and Wilfred Sawyer; son Samuel Knowles, sisters, Peggy Sawyer, and Winifred Malone; and brothers, Berlin, and Vincent Malone.

Left behind to love and cherish her are daughters, Lillian Knowles-Cash and Velma Knowles; sister Alice Sands, sisters-in-law: Hildred Knowles, Diane Matsas, Violet Wirth, Fay Knowles, and Jennie Sawyer; brothers-in-law: Erskine Knowles and Jerry Wirth, her dear friend Ann Russell and family; caregivers Beverly Roberts and Roslyn Coleby, her beloved Calvary Bible Church family, and many other relatives, nieces, nephews, cousins, and close friends too numerous to mention.

A Service of Thanksgiving will be held at Calvary Bible Church, Collins Avenue, Nassau, Bahamas, on Friday, December 2nd, 2022, at 1:00 p.m.

Pastor Robert Elliott will officiate, and interment will follow in Woodlawn Gardens, Soldier Road, Nassau, Bahamas.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in memory of Margaret Jean Sawyer to The Cancer Society of the Bahamas, P.O. Box SS-6539, Nassau, Bahamas, or Christian Counselling Centre in care of Calvary Bible Church P.O. Box N-1684, Nassau, Bahamas.

Arrangements by Kemps Funeral Home Limited.