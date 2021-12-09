Obituaries
Margaret Pearline Sweeting
Margaret Pearline Sweeting, aged 77, of Hyphenia Terrace, off Sandilands Village, died at the Princess Margaret Hospital on Tuesday, December 7th, 2021.
She is survived by her Daughters: Paula Bourne Drew-Miller and Shirley Delores Knowles; Grand Children: Rio Pratt, Jason, and LaMarque Drew, and Brune Dorsette; Sisters: Blanche Patricia Sweeting-Timothy, Joycelyn Louise Sweeting-Cartwright, and Barbara Mae Sweeting-Rodgers; Brother: Godfrey Arthur Bernard Sweeting; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Funeral will be announced at a later date.