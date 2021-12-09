Margaret Pearline Sweeting, aged 77, of Hyphenia Terrace, off Sandilands Village, died at the Princess Margaret Hospital on Tuesday, December 7th, 2021.

She is survived by her Daughters: Paula Bourne Drew-Miller and Shirley Delores Knowles; Grand Children: Rio Pratt, Jason, and LaMarque Drew, and Brune Dorsette; Sisters: Blanche Patricia Sweeting-Timothy, Joycelyn Louise Sweeting-Cartwright, and Barbara Mae Sweeting-Rodgers; Brother: Godfrey Arthur Bernard Sweeting; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Funeral will be announced at a later date.