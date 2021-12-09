Obituaries

Margaret Pearline Sweeting

Photo of Advertisments Nassau Guardian Advertisments Nassau Guardian Send an email 11 mins ago
18 Less than a minute

Margaret Pearline Sweeting, aged 77, of Hyphenia Terrace, off Sandilands Village, died at the Princess Margaret Hospital on Tuesday, December 7th, 2021.

She is survived by her Daughters: Paula Bourne Drew-Miller and Shirley Delores Knowles; Grand Children: Rio Pratt, Jason, and LaMarque Drew, and Brune Dorsette; Sisters: Blanche Patricia Sweeting-Timothy, Joycelyn Louise Sweeting-Cartwright, and Barbara Mae Sweeting-Rodgers; Brother: Godfrey Arthur Bernard Sweeting; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Funeral will be announced at a later date.

Photo of Advertisments Nassau Guardian Advertisments Nassau Guardian Send an email 11 mins ago
18 Less than a minute
Show More
Photo of Advertisments Nassau Guardian

Advertisments Nassau Guardian

Related Articles

Photo of MS. IRIS FRANCES STUART

MS. IRIS FRANCES STUART

7 mins ago
Photo of MR. JOHN VALENTINE BETHEL

MR. JOHN VALENTINE BETHEL

8 mins ago
Photo of Lillian Wright

Lillian Wright

8 mins ago
Photo of Nicholas Raymond Ward

Nicholas Raymond Ward

12 mins ago
Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please support our local news by turning off your adblocker