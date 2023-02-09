Funeral service for Margaret Princess Rolle Riley, 76 yrs., a resident of North Blanket Sound, Andros, will be held at Greater Bethel Cathedral, Faith Way off Blue Hill Road South, on Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. Officiating will be Bishop Christopher N. Minnis, assisted by Other Ministers. Interment follows in Woodlawn Gardens, Soldier Road.

Awaiting a heavenly reunion are her: Children: Sharon, Ricardo (Portia), Cordell (Shantell), Youterpy and Franklin, Linda (Sam) Hall, Charlene, Felix (Carolee), Elizabeth (John) Green; Adopted Children: Beverly Sands, Catherine Sweeting; Grandchildren: Ariel, Virmeano, Kentorica, Randal, Rakell, Kara, Naja, Mariah, Tyrell Shakira, Robyn, Jeremy, Anwar, Jerome, Navardo, Cordell, Shakino, Simone, Shan, Somalia, Boston, Charlene, Carissa, Joseph, Shavergo, Shavas, Damien, Eugene, Prince; Siblings: Joycelyn Ambrose, Natalie Knowles, Solomon Rolle and Franklin Rolle; Aunts: Olive Dawkins-Rolle, Eulene Dawkins, Mother Gloria Dawkins, Mary Dawkins; Sister-in-Law: Rebecca Newton; Brothers-in-Law: Samuel Fowler, Perry Horton and Abraham Fernander; Nieces and Nephews: Gracey, Troy, Shane, Phillipa, Wendy, Kendrick, Kemuel, Jared, Alfred Jr., Franklin Jr., Latisa, Anthony, Rhonda, Antionette, Katrine, Nelson Jr. Rose, Alma, Kelesta, Jennidy, Keman, Perrinique, Dellarese, Pedro; Godchildren: Judymae Mitchell, Prince Hepburn, Cassandra Russel, Christine, Peggy Butler, Mariqutta Colebrooke, Jackson Johnson, Marrochelle Hinsey; A host of other relatives and friends including: Suffragan Bishop Christopher (Melanie) Minnis, Elder Anthony Mitchell, Judymae Mitchell, Charlie Mitchell, Min. Marsha (Elder Don) King, Denise Dawkins, Sherryann, Pastor Vyreen Dawkins-Bain and Family, Pastor Curtis and the Highway Pentecostal Church Family, Annie Colebrooke and Family, Naomi Whyms and Family, the Frazier Family, Diann Wilson and Family, the Mackey Family, the Marshall Family, the Brown Family, the Newton Family, the Scott Family, the Fowler Family, the Sweeting Family, the Minnis Family, the Forbes Family,, the Saunders Family, the Johnson Family, the McGreger Family, the Hanna Family, the Nesbitt Family, close friends in Ohio and throughout the United States, Forfar Field Station, the Woodside Family, the entire Andros District PAW, the doctors nurses and staff of Fresh Creek Clinic, and the communities of Central and North Andros.

Friends may pay their last respects at Demeritte’s Funeral Home, Market Street, from 10-5:00 p.m. on Friday & on Saturday at the church from 9:00 a.m. until service time.