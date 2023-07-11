Margaritaville at Sea back in operation after renovations

After undergoing millions in renovations, cruise ship Margaritaville at Sea is once again sailing between Florida and Grand Bahama. Its first post-renovation cruise is completely sold out.

Chief Executive Officer of Margaritaville at Sea Kevin Sheehan Jr. said in a Caribbean Journal article that the first cruise is a testament to the strength of Margaritaville, which is a chain of hotels and bars owned by iconic recording artist Jimmy Buffett.

“It shows the strength of the Margaritaville brand and our loyal customer base, who are excited about our new experiences and the laid back vibes of Margaritaville at Sea,” said Kevin Sheehan.

According to the article, the ship’s improvements include the addition of a regulation-sized pickle ball court, a new dueling piano bar, two new theater shows, and a new Cheeseburger in Paradise burger bar at the 5 O’Clock Somewhere Bar and Grill.

“Margaritaville has also added a new Fins Up! Fitness Center, a Fin City Arcade for kids, a pair of new kids’ clubs, and a new nightclub called Hemisphere,” the article said.

“The company has also refreshed all 658 of its staterooms to ensure cool, comfortable, and chic surroundings for passengers.”

The ship, formally the Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line-operated Grand Classica, underwent major renovations only one year after setting sail on its maiden voyage as Margaritaville at Sea.

When Margaritaville at Sea first sailed from the Port of Palm Beach last April, its first three sailing dates were sold out.

This is Jimmy Buffett’s first-ever Margaritaville at Sea cruise ship.

Buffett opened his first signature hotel and steak house in New Providence at The Pointe in Downtown Nassau two years ago.