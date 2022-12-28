Margaritaville sailing full into 2023

Since its extensive refurbishment and rebranding in May 2022, and the recent introduction of its “cruise and stay” program, the Margaritaville at Sea Paradise has seen tremendous increase in passenger volume, according to its president and Chief Executive Officer, Kevin Sheehan.

“We are booked to the end of the year and into the new year, bringing 1,200 to 1,300 passengers to Grand Bahama,” Sheehan said.

“Everything is starting to come together, and we are sailing to Grand Bahama every other day from the Port of Palm Beach.”

He said this winter season, the ship is offering customers a cruise and stay all-inclusive package, with special rates for sailing, hotel stay, transfers and more.

“The passengers sail to the island with us, stay at one of the hotels for two, four or however many days and sail back to the Port of Palm Beach. We work with the hotels to package an offer that we can present to the customer … it’s a one stop shop deal,” Sheehan explained.

The idea of the cruise and stay is to provide customers with a hassle-free option.

“Right now, we are the only cruise line actually putting heads in beds,” Sheehan said.

He said with Grand Bahama being Margaritaville’s sole destination, all the passengers disembark the ship to experience Freeport.

“That has resulted in excursion providers – Swimming with the Pigs, Pirate’s Cove, Jeep Tours, the Dolphin Experience, straw vendors, restaurants and taxi drivers seeing more business,” Sheehan noted.

It has been three years since the cruise liner has sailed to the island at full capacity.

Responding to questions about customers’ feedback, Sheehan said, “The passengers that have been with us for a long time, they know what Freeport was like. They are seeing things start to improve and get back to the way that they were pre-hurricane and COVID. For the new passenger, there are some good experiences and then there is some room for improvement.”

Sheehan noted there have been more positive than negative comments.

He said, “We, all the stakeholders, need to get better and better so we get those customers back. We do not want someone just coming to Freeport once. We want them coming back again and again.”

Improving customer service and the tourism product remains the focus of both Margaritaville at Sea and Grand Bahama tourism officials.

“We have consistent dialogue with the Ministry of Tourism folks on the island to develop strategies on how best to improve the overall product. The delivery is getting better,” Sheehan said.

“The Viva Wyndham Fortuna Beach and the Grand Lucayan, which are kind of the big hotels on the island, are starting to improve their product delivery, getting better and better each day.

“So, right now, all we need is to get the word out. We need everybody to know that this exists not just for the cruise, but the cruise and stay.”

Describing the island as a great destination for visitors, Sheehan said, “It feels like 2023 is going to be a huge year for us.

“This is a family business, owned by the Sheehan family, and we have been delivering a cruise product to the island since 2016. We have been hit by two hurricanes and a global pandemic, but we are still here, and we will continue to come to Grand Bahama as long as you will have us.”