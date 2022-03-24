Obituaries

Margueritta Albertha Dorsett

Photo of Advertisments Nassau Guardian Advertisments Nassau Guardian Send an email 2 hours ago
0 83 Less than a minute

Margueritta Albertha Dorsett, aged 60, of Augusta Street, died at the Princess Margaret Hospital on Thursday, March 17h, 2022.

She is survived by her Daughters: Devon Miller and Renay Ferguson; Sons: Brian and Daryl Dorsett, William, and Wilfred McKinney; Sisters: Wilhemena and Theresa Dorsett; Brothers: Oliver and Charles Dorsett; Aunts: Adline Armbrister, Gladys Saunders, Marlene Dorsett, and Lillian McPhee; Uncles: Glen McPhee and Wilbert Collie; 11 Grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Funeral arrangements will be announced at a later date.

Photo of Advertisments Nassau Guardian Advertisments Nassau Guardian Send an email 2 hours ago
0 83 Less than a minute
Show More
Photo of Advertisments Nassau Guardian

Advertisments Nassau Guardian

Related Articles

Photo of H. Franklyn Winder

H. Franklyn Winder

2 hours ago
Photo of Lorraine Prescola Bastian

Lorraine Prescola Bastian

5 hours ago
Photo of Allan Symonette

Allan Symonette

5 hours ago
Photo of Maria Kemp

Maria Kemp

5 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Check Also
Close
Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please support our local news by turning off your adblocker