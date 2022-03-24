Margueritta Albertha Dorsett, aged 60, of Augusta Street, died at the Princess Margaret Hospital on Thursday, March 17h, 2022.

She is survived by her Daughters: Devon Miller and Renay Ferguson; Sons: Brian and Daryl Dorsett, William, and Wilfred McKinney; Sisters: Wilhemena and Theresa Dorsett; Brothers: Oliver and Charles Dorsett; Aunts: Adline Armbrister, Gladys Saunders, Marlene Dorsett, and Lillian McPhee; Uncles: Glen McPhee and Wilbert Collie; 11 Grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Funeral arrangements will be announced at a later date.