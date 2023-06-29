Less than a minute

Death Annoucement

For Maria Ann Curtis affectionately known as Ann & Sugar Foot

Age 54 years of Sutton Street, Kemp Road, died at the Princess Margaret Hospital, Saturday June 24th, 2023

Maria Ann was predeceased by her father, Charles Johnson

She is survived by her mother: Rosie Curtis, sons: Kennaldo Pinder and Gerald Carey, sisters: Ellamae Curtis, Laurine Curtis-Roach, Charnessa Johnson, Thia Robinson, Charlene Rolle, Denise Johnson-Rolle, Charlene Johnson, Caria Fernander, and Charma Smith; Brothers: Charles Johnson, Whitney Johnson and Charlton Curtis.