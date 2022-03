Maria Kemp, 80 yrs., a resident of #91 Palm Beach Street & formerly of Behring Point, Andros, died at PMH on Tuesday, March 15, 2022.

She is survived by her 1 daughter: Dianne Ferguson; 2 grandchildren: Leronda & Leroy Ferguson; 1 great grandchild: London Collie; 1 sister: Blanche Neely; 1 brother: Roland “Sunny” Bell; numerous nieces & nephews & a host of other relatives & friends.