MARIA LISA McCOLLUM-BETHEL

MEMORIAL SERVICE 

FOR 

MARIA LISA McCOLLUM-BETHEL, 60 

Mrs. Maria Lisa McCollum-Bethel, 60, of Cherokee Sound, Abaco and formerly of West Palm Beach, Florida, died at her home in Cherokee Sound on Friday, March 25, 2022. 

A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, April 23, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at Epworth Methodist Chapel, Cherokee Sound, Abaco, Bahamas.  Officiating will be Rev. L. Carla R. Culmer, President, Bahamas Conference of The Methodist Church assisted by Rev. James Neilly and                  Mr. Hartis Pinder.  Interment will be in The Public Cemetery, Cherokee Sound, Abaco, Bahamas.   

Maria was predeceased by her Father, Samuel McCollum; Sister, Jeannine McCollum; Brothers, Eric and Robbie McCollum. 

She is survived by her, Husband:  Michael Bethel; Children:  Michael Jr. (Mikey), Erica (Lydell Ferguson) and Cody Bethel; Granddaughter:  Melia Ferguson; Mother:  Ruth McCollum; Sisters:  Marcia (Gerald) Mandello, Anita (Deniz) Pekerol, Michele (Michael) Williams, Yvette (Elliott) Perlman, Kristina (Nick) Ryan; Brothers:  Brian (Anne), Nicholas (Suzanne), Anthony McCollum; Mother-in-law:  Sharon Bethel; Sisters-in-law: Jennifer (Trevor) Sawyer, Joanna Bethel; Adopted Son & Daughter:  Tevon & Dina Strachan;   

Godchildren:  Dakota Albury, Lamanda & Paulette Burrows; Numerous nephews and nieces and a host of other relatives and friends too numerous to mention. 

PERSONS ATTENDING THE SERVICE MAY WEAR  

MARIA’S FAVOURITE COLOURS OF ‘PINK AND BLUE’. 

IN LIEU OF FLOWERS 

Donations may be made to ‘Epworth Methodist Chapel’. 

Deposit to Commonwealth Bank, Marsh Harbour, Abaco – Account No. 4451309 

Cheques can be made payable to Epworth Methodist Chapel

Contact:  Mr. Jim Bethel – (242) 359-6698 

