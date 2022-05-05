Obituaries

Maria Patrice Rahming-Sands

DEATH NOTICE

Maria Patrice Rahming-Sands age 57 years of St. Vincent Road died at Princess Margaret Hospital on Thursday, April 28th, 2022

She is survived by her husband: Kevin Sands; sons: Kevron Sands and Kevin Sands Jr.; daughters: Lavonya Sands and Shakara Sands: sisters: Lessie Smith; brothers: Harris, Harvey, Evertte and Richard Smith; grandchild: Kaiden Sands and a host of other relatives and friends.

Arrangements for the funeral service are being finalized and details will be announced at a future date.

