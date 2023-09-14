Last Rites for Marian Williams aged 81 will be held on Saturday 16th September, 2023 at Our Lady of The Holy Souls Catholic Church, Deveaux Street at 11AM.

Officiating will be Fr. Jonathan Berdejo. Cremation will follow.

She was predeceased by her parents, Fearmena and Bertram Williams, sisters Lillian Bowe and Gwendolyn Williams, and brothers Erskine and Bertram Williams Jr.

She is survived by her Sister: Maxine Thompson Nieces: Millie Bowe-Stubbs (James), Matilda Walters, Ettamae Bowe, Nadine Lorrie of Germany. Andrea Mckenzie (deceased), Sherma Thompson, Hyacinth Williams and Ethel, Fearmenia Ann and Curlean Williams of Bradenton, Florida, Patricia (Andrell) Munnings, Ingrid (Lynden) Seymour, Dr. Keva Thompson, Raquel Dorsett & Nicole (Valentino)McPhee, Maria Williams(decease) Nephews: Peter (Schelette) Varella of Bimini. Dwayne Griffith/Ronald Lynes (deceased), Floyd Griffin, Dennis Mckenzie, Randy Williams; Arnold Thompson (deceased), Trevor, Walter Nakia (Rose) and Mark (Monique) Thompson of Miramar Florida. Harry Bowe(decease), Kirk (Lorna) Bowe Grand Nieces/Nephews Shonley Cartwright, Mckesa & Latoya Walters, Gary (Cyprianna) Bowe, Shavon (Terry) Walters, Keith & Scottie Bowe, Jennie & Jennifer Stubbs, Rory & Meagan Bowe, Lavin, Gerard, Athena & Trasaud Bowe, Marvin Edgecombe of Fort Lauderdale, Adrian (Portia) Bowe, Raquel Brown, Indira (Marvin), Sophia Hepburn and Deidre Carter of Bimini, Narada, Deanna and Rene of Germany, Andrew, Peter, Jordan & Patrell Varella of Bimini. Casey, Devin, Gwendolyn (Marlon), Sherranda, Raphael, Sheba, Tamico, Tiffany (Rickford)Cleare, Nickea, Nikito, Shelly, Ann Marie, Chad, & Corey Munnings, Lauren & Laran Seymour, Juan Storr & Rashawn (Briteni) Dorsett, Andre, Ashleigh Thompson of Miramar Florida. Nishae, (Huey)Hanna, Nia, Jana, Samson, Tanai, and Ryck’l, Ashlyn, Marlin. Noah, Aaron, Favian, Davonaya, Joshaique, Blaise, and Holiday Hanna, Davia, Danyell, Dwayne Jr., Davd Jr., Dakota, Randy, Leaim, Lathan, Tristan, Taylor, Summa, Shiloh, Skylar, Kriska, Jayden, Dashanique, Dwenaje, Ronique, Gerkino, Shaquille, Raymond Jr., Raynor, Carmi, Romeal, Shandera, Marvin Jr., Micheal, Jenchio, Daria, Malik, Lilly, Pedro, Pedjahro, Cordero, Laterrian, Edrio, Adreil, Adrian Jr., Sole, Callie, Breon, Gabriel, Jarrod and Gerald Bowe, Sheryl Ann-Miller & family and Cammeron Dorsett. Other Family and Friends Staff and residents of AA Comfort Home Family, Bronell Humes & Family, Thompson family, Prince Miller, Nathaniel Rolle, Descendants of Nora Miller, The Constantakis family, Mrs. Rosa Evans & family, Mrs. Maria Brown & family, Family of the late Florence Wallace, Ms. Paulette Turnquest & family, Mrs. Margaret McDonald & Family, Jackie Nairn, Anthony and Pastor Sharon Nairn and family, Linda and Athama Bowe & Family, Major – Sub Division family, Windsor Lane East Family, Plantol Street family, Descendants of Ophelia/Daniel Green, the Mangrove Cay Family; Bessy Fitzgerald and Family; Roston Dames and Family.

The body will repose at Curtis Memorial Mortuary 5th Street and Robinson Road on Friday 15th September, 2023 at 10AM-5PM.