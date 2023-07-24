Funeral Service for the late Marie Ann Curtis. Affectionately call Sugar foot Age 54 a resident of Sutton Street, will be held at Robinson Morris, AME Church, #3 Anthol Road, Ridgeland Park West, New Providence, The Bahamas on Saturday July 22nd, 2023 at 10:00am.

Officiating will be Presiding Elder Rev. Howard F. Williamson ASSISTED By: Rev. Thelma Williamson & Rev. George Clarke and interment will follow in St. Matthew Eastern Cemetery. Shirley Street, New Providence, The Bahamas.

Maria Ann was predeceased by her parents: Charles Johnson & Rosie Curtis.

She is survived by her sons: Kennaldo Pinder & Gerald Gray, sisters: Ellamae Curtis, Laurine Curtis-Roach, Charnessa Johnson, Thia Robinson, Charlene Rolle, Denise Johnson Rolle, Charlene Johnson, Caria Fernander, & Charma Smith. Brothers; Charles Johnson, Charlton Curtis & Whitney Johnson, 3-Aunts: Florence Curtis, Maria Gibson & Beverley Curtis, 1 Uncle: Police Reservists Superintendent John Curtis, 2 Sisters in law Oralee Curtis & Miriam Johnson. 3 brother in laws: Michael Roach Sr, Donald Cash & Renaldo Rolle. Special Friend: Samuel Taylor, Nieces: Lataisha Roach, Charltonique, Charlisha, L’khia & Shaniah Curtis, Apryl Miller, Brasil Johnson, Periska Rolle, Lashanthia Robinson, Loletha & Lauryn Storr, Nephews: Valentino, Marvin & Meko Curtis, Charlton Curtis Jr, Michael Roach Jr, Malik Roach, Julian Rolle, Demetrius II & Bernard Rolle, Kriston Johnson, Caidyn & Vacari Fernander, Dustin Storr, Ethan & Emmit Smith, Grand nieces: Andreique, Azaria, Andrea and Ariel Seymour, Julia Rolle, & Ri’niaya Bethel, Grandnephews: Andre Seymour, Meko Jr, & Jacobey Curtis, Cousins: Renaldo Marshall, 7-God children: Alexander Saunders, Bertram Mcphee, Alexander Mcphee,, Shawnae Smith, Thalia Ferguson, Charle & Natario Williams

Other relatives and friends: Maximum Security & family, Scotia Bank, Rawson Square family, Scotia Trust Harbour Bay & family, Bahama Power & Light Corporation & family, Sutton Street, Kemp Road crew, Cynthia Morris Family, Sawdia Rolle & family, Linda Marshall & family, Charlotte Marshall & family, Niqua Pinder & family, Band Club family, Roderick Pratt & family, Erma & friends, Tasha & family, Floyd Gibson & family, the Marshall family, Linda Marshall & family, Beverly Rolle & family, Kim Mackey and family, Vania & family, Tasha and family, Diane Saunders & family, Omar Bar & crew, Lyon Road crew, Carey Hanna crew, Hon. Wayne Munroe and family, Gerald Gray & family, Darline Rolle family, Rosue and family, Gerald Gray and family, Kendal & family, and a host of other relatives and friends.