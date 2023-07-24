Obituaries

Marie Ann Curtis

Photo of ABrown ABrown Send an email July 24, 2023
0 0 2 minute read

Funeral Service for the late Marie Ann Curtis. Affectionately call Sugar foot Age 54 a resident of Sutton Street, will be held at Robinson Morris, AME Church, #3 Anthol Road, Ridgeland Park West, New Providence, The Bahamas on Saturday July 22nd, 2023 at 10:00am.

Officiating will be Presiding Elder Rev. Howard F. Williamson ASSISTED By: Rev. Thelma Williamson & Rev. George Clarke and interment will follow in St. Matthew Eastern Cemetery. Shirley Street, New Providence, The Bahamas.

Maria Ann was predeceased by her parents: Charles Johnson & Rosie Curtis.

She is survived by her sons:  Kennaldo Pinder & Gerald Gray, sisters: Ellamae Curtis, Laurine Curtis-Roach, Charnessa Johnson, Thia Robinson, Charlene Rolle, Denise Johnson Rolle, Charlene Johnson, Caria Fernander, & Charma Smith.  Brothers; Charles Johnson, Charlton Curtis & Whitney Johnson, 3-Aunts: Florence  Curtis, Maria Gibson & Beverley Curtis, 1 Uncle: Police Reservists Superintendent John Curtis, 2 Sisters in law Oralee Curtis & Miriam Johnson. 3 brother in laws: Michael Roach Sr, Donald Cash & Renaldo Rolle. Special Friend: Samuel Taylor,  Nieces: Lataisha Roach, Charltonique, Charlisha, L’khia & Shaniah Curtis, Apryl Miller, Brasil Johnson, Periska Rolle, Lashanthia Robinson, Loletha & Lauryn Storr, Nephews: Valentino, Marvin & Meko Curtis, Charlton Curtis Jr, Michael Roach Jr,  Malik Roach,  Julian Rolle, Demetrius II  & Bernard Rolle, Kriston Johnson, Caidyn & Vacari Fernander, Dustin Storr, Ethan & Emmit Smith,  Grand nieces:  Andreique, Azaria, Andrea and Ariel Seymour, Julia Rolle, & Ri’niaya Bethel, Grandnephews: Andre Seymour, Meko Jr, & Jacobey Curtis, Cousins: Renaldo Marshall, 7-God children: Alexander Saunders, Bertram Mcphee, Alexander Mcphee,, Shawnae Smith, Thalia Ferguson, Charle & Natario Williams

Other relatives and friends: Maximum Security & family, Scotia Bank, Rawson Square family, Scotia Trust Harbour Bay & family, Bahama Power & Light Corporation & family, Sutton Street, Kemp Road crew, Cynthia Morris Family, Sawdia Rolle & family, Linda Marshall & family, Charlotte Marshall & family, Niqua Pinder & family, Band Club family, Roderick Pratt & family, Erma & friends,  Tasha & family,  Floyd Gibson & family, the Marshall family, Linda Marshall & family, Beverly Rolle & family, Kim Mackey and family, Vania & family, Tasha and family, Diane Saunders & family, Omar Bar & crew, Lyon Road crew, Carey Hanna crew, Hon. Wayne Munroe and family, Gerald Gray & family, Darline Rolle family, Rosue and family, Gerald Gray and family, Kendal & family, and a host of other relatives and friends.

Photo of ABrown ABrown Send an email July 24, 2023
0 0 2 minute read
Show More
Photo of ABrown

ABrown

Related Articles

Rosie Curtis

July 24, 2023

Linkwood Kingsley Thompson

July 21, 2023

Sheila Vernette Lightbourn nee Turnquest

July 21, 2023

Kristelle Latoya James

July 21, 2023

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button