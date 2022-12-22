Funeral service for the late Mother Marie Garvey- Rolle age 89 years of #3 Tundra Close, Sea Breeze and Formerly of West End, Grand Bahama and Smiths Hill, South Andros will be held at St. Johns Native Baptist Cathedral, Meeting Street on Friday, December 23rd, 2022 at 11:00a.m. Officiating will be Bishop Carrington S. Pinder assisted by Other Ministers of the Gospel. Interment will follow in Woodlawn Gardens Cemetery, Soldier Road.

She was predeceased by her: Husband: Pastor David Rolle. Daughters: Genesta Morrison & Laurette Rolle. Grandchildren: Ruby Farquharson & Joycelyn Johnson. Mother: Mildred Grant. Father: Granville Garvey. Son-in Law: Wilbert Thompson. Brothers: Joseph, Sharon & Sidney Garvey

Left to cherish her love and legacy are her: Sons: Hughdon (Lucretia) Rolle & ASP Lloyd (Dr. Aubynette) Rolle (RBPF) Daughters: Annie (Philip) Smith Joycelyn (Willard) Johnson, Clara Rolle -Thompson, Paula (Sr. Commander – RBPF Stephen) Rolle and Serena (Francis) Bethell. Adopted Sons/Nephews: Alexander (Chantel) Stubbs, John Stubbs, Picewell (Drucilla) Forbes & Ricardo Bullard. Sister: Deconess Lilymae Forbes. Brother: Dr. Sharon (Gale) Garvey Sr. 19 Grand Children: Inspector Durie Smith (RBPF), Patrick Smith, Sergeant DeVano Smith (RBPF), DeAngelo (Mary) Johnson, DeVario Johnson, Kenisha Thompson, Wilbert Thompson, Deniko Rolle, Jaycinto Rolle, Hughdon Rolle, Cameron Rolle, Hughnique (Kortney) Cartwright, Holli Rolle, Shandia (Kirjath) Pinder, Leading Mechanic Stephen Rolle (RBDF), Shevaz (Lasharra) Rolle, Paul Rolle, Lloyd (Breana) Rolle &, LaShae Rolle.16 Great Grand Children Dure Smith, DA’Kari Smith, DA’Kai Smith, Sade Johnson, Danarjae Johnson, Jaycinto Rolle Jr., Damien Rolle, Charisma Rolle, Hailey Rolle, Johanna Rolle-Crawford, Kourtney Cartwright, Gabrielle Moss, Sapphire Pinder, Layla Rolle, Syx Rolle and Armani Rolle. Brothers-in-Law: Willis Rolle & Simeon Rolle. Sisters-in-Law: Violet Garvey, Rosemary Rolle of Forestville, Maryland, Sylvia Rolle, Shirley Rolle, Sandra Rolle & Evelyn Rolle. Nieces & Nephews: Alexander ‘Alex’ Rolle Jr., Kathleen Porter, Audrey Bonamy, Stacy Lee, Marlene Garvey (Jeffery) Pinder, Gwenmar Garvey, Coretta Garvey (Ricardo) Swann, Christa Garvey (Vandyke) Davis, Portia Garvey Colebrooke, Ania Garvey (Lee) Wells, Betsy Garvey Wilson, Tammy Garvey (Shannon) Feloss, Tiffany Garvey (Kendall)Newson, Cora Garvey (Tito) Munez, Aloa Garvey (Rodney) Harris, Debera Garvey (James) Harris, Kendra Garvey (Xavier) Coleman, Dwight Sr. (Tiffany), Troy Sr., Quincy Sr., Clifford, Sharon Jr., Corey, Keith, Donovan Sr. (Christine), Joseph Jr. (Deborah), Darrel (Katherine),Marcus (Sharon), Michael Sr.,(April),Garvey, Stanford Armstead, Gavin Kennedy, Pastor Leo Rolle, Louis Rolle, Anthony Rolle, Marie Bain, Ngaire Strachan, Debbie, Doris, Gloria, Mark Eadoni and Latesia Rolle, Nikita Thompson, Andrea Grady, Cedric Rolle, Timothy, Jeffrey & Patrick Rolle. God Child: Herman Ambrister. Other Relatives, Friends and Family: Nurse Elouise Taylor & family, Jessiemae Rolle & family, Harriet Kelly & family, Hazel Johnson & family, Winifred Taylor & Family, Willie Taylor & family, Vera Taylor & family, Carolyn Taylor & family, Olga Clarke & family, Arlene Smith & family, Livingston Smith & family, Ellerston Smith & family, Stevenson Smith & family Stafford & entire Ambrister family, Morgan Rolle, Carlton Smith & family, Alphonso Adderley & family, Emerald Smith & family, James Fernander & family, Floyd Bastian & family, Floyd Newton & family, Montgomery & Marita Roberts and family, Sheila-Mae Harris and family, Cheryl Smith & family, Litfield Rolle & family, Ivy Rolle & family, Sandra Rolle & family, Ellamae Bain & family, Susie Green & family, Emily Braynen & family, Inger & the Johnson family, Orson Clarke & family, Lucille, Eddie & Victor Higgs & family, Doug Ayers, the Mt. Olive Baptist Church – Smiths Hill family, Family of Captain Moxey, family of Byron Smith, Earl & Marco Albury, Mr. Russel and Marcus Bethell of Abaco, the entire South Andros community, South Andros Secondary School Alumni, and a host of others, too numerous to mention. Special Thanks: Dr. Agreta Eneas-Carey, Ms. Michelle Roache, Blessed Beginning Midwifery & Nursing Agency, Dr. Gemma Rolle, Ms. Mebra Evans, Nurse Deangela Sweeting – RN,BSN, the Tundra Close community, Ms. Joyce Drakes & Family, Staff of Central Bank of The Bahamas (Banking & Research Departments) Staff of the Judicial Department, Justice Carolita Bethell, Earnestine Rahming, Antoine Wallace, Samantha Butterfield, Niketa Tucker & family & Victory Baptist ChurchViewing will be held at the Serenity Suite at Restview Memorial Mortuary and Crematorium Limited, Robinson and Soldier Roads on Thursday (Today) from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. and again at the church from 9:30 a.m. until service time.