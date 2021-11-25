Funeral service for the late Marilyn Patricia Moss of #5 Gleniston Gardens and formerly of Mason’s Bay, Acklins will be held on Thursday, December 2nd, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at St. John’s Baptist Church, Meeting Street. Officiating will beBishop Carrington S. Pinder, C.M., C.B.E., D.D., J.P. assisted by other Ministers of the Gospel. Interment will follow in Woodlawn Gardens, Soldier Road.

She is predeceased by her grandson: Ramon, great grandson: Rio

Precious memories will remain in the hearts of her husband of 68 years: Huel F. Moss Sr.; sons: Huel Jr., H.R. Theo (Daphne), Harvey, and Leslie; daughter: Stephanie; grandchildren: Takio, Latario (Veriti), Latonya, Kason, Joshua, Hunae, Yolanda, Rayne Morgan, Theophilus (Dr. Jamia), Yamille, Jonique, Ordain, Dakotah, Chef Leslie; great grandchildren: Xavion Johnson, Joniyah, Godchildren: Esther Burrows, Caroline Hanna-Demeritte; adopted children: Robert & Yemi Bosfield, U.S.A., Thomas Carey; sisters: Maureen Wilson-Romer (Perry), Lucille Culmer, Cherilee Black, Roseann Buchanan (Arthur), Clarissa Gibson (Ralph), Rochelle Bain; brother: Ricardo Bain; sisters-in-law: Shirley Stubbs, Katherine Barry (Mickie), Joicelyn Knowles; step children: Gwendolyn Johnson (Levi), Kirk Moss (Michelle); nephews & nieces: Tenneil Miller, Taranise Roker (Devon), Ashlee Romer, Jacqueline Rolle (Leslie), Portia Ferguson, Genesta Jackson (Patrick), Cynthia Bain, Karen Duvalier (Dexter), Leslie, Kenson, Javaughn, and Pedro Bain (Marlene), Dr. Flossiemae Cooper (Pastor Jeffrey), Maria Miller, Theresa Williams (Rev. Norris), Sherry, Stirling (Judy), Trevor (Charlene), and Dr. Ian Strachan (Latasha), Pretitia (Patty) Dean, Deborah, Jephter, Mark, and Marsha Stubbs, Charlene Moss Storr, Stephen Miller, John, Ryan (Deanna), and Donahue Morris, Jamaal Knowles (Rebecca), Steve Bullard, Ron and Bryant Moss, Jewel Moss-Deleveaux, Sharon King(Neil),Georgia, U.S.A.; grandnephews & grandnieces: Trevano Miller, Tasmyn and Taylor Roker, Brittany, Lescynthia and Leslie Rolle Jr., Derick Ferguson, Tori and Tanika Jackson, Kristal Mackey, Tyler, Leslie Jr., Kaedyn, Latisha, Charmaine and Rashawn Bain, Dexter Jr., and Kristi Duvalier; great grandnieces & great grandnephews: Karter Thompson, Gabriel Rolle, Tre Jackson, Erin Kelly; cousins: Joyce Hanna & family, Romaine Taylor & family, Vivian Johnson & family, Grace Ferguson & family, Brenda Hanna & family, generation of late Mavis Hanna(Rufus), Missionary Martha Walker & family, Ohio, U.S.A., Catherine Brackett, Ruth Delevoe, and Cynthia Freeman & families, Georgia, U.S.A., Gary & Anthony Delevoe (Drucilla) & families, Florida, U.S.A., Alvy Penn(Loletta) & family, Helen Turnquest & family; extended family: Eric, Dorothy & Sharon Butler, Rev. Reginald & Sis. Dolly Feguson, Knowles & Langston family, U.S.A., Leslie Robinson(Willie), Natasha Moss, Tracey Chea, Linamae Bowe, Melanie McDonald-Wallace, Stephanya Strachan, Toneth Shuemake, Charmica Echols, Karen Butler, Nethalie Rahming, Patricia Prosper & Kasi Parague, Vanria Bell-Prosper, Tyrone Wilson, Trevor Miller; longstanding friends: Prescola King, Florrie Green, Florence Clarke(Albert), Evangeline Greenslade, Sarah Newman, Blanche Williams-Turner; neighbors: Rolle family, Bret Smith; caregivers: Desma Clarke, Cyrelle Dean, Joan Glinton, Tessa King, Guivenise Saint Louis; special mention: Bishop Carrington Pinder & St. John’s Native Baptist Cathedral church family, Sis. Letitia Smith & family, Elder Catherine Roker, Deborah Fernander(Harry), Stephanie Rose & family, Derek & Theresa McPhee & family, Fritz & Janet Grant & family, Kim Saunders & family, Janet Johnson, Greta Dahl Keith & family, Florida, U.S.A., Brenda Moss, Dr. Agreta Eneas-Carey, Dr. Margo Braynen-Beneby, Nurse Ruth Coakley, Nurse Theba Wallace, Nurse Bodie, and a host of relatives and friends too many to mention.

Viewing will be held in the “Serenity Suite” at Restview Memorial Mortuary and Crematorium Ltd., Robinson and Soldier Road on Wednesday, December 1st from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.