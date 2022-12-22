Funeral Announcement

Marilyn Theresa Gardiner, age 88 years, a resident of #29 Buttonwood Drive, Imperial Park, will be held at 9:45am, on Wednesday, December 28th, 2022 at St. Thomas More Catholic Church, Madeira Street. Officiating will be Monsignor Simeon Roberts, assisted by Monsignor Alfred Culmer and Fr. Junior Calixte. Interment will follow in St. Augustine’s Monastery Cemetery.

The precious memories of Marilyn will linger in the hearts of her One and Only daughter: Tania Theresa Bethel-White; Son-in-law: Rodney White; Sibling: Vernie Mckenzie; Grandchildren: Ryan Decosta & Tevin Thomas White; Nieces & Nephews: Sophia S. Moss, Charles & Marcia Anton and Crystal Mckenzie; Grand Neices and Nephews: Aleia Collymore, Alton Rolle, Anthonese, Mariska Charles Jr. Anthon; Malique Francis; God Children: Dr. Sythela Cambridge-DeGregory, Robyn Sealy and Indira Thompson; Cousins: Alice Newton and family, Geraldine Middlebrooke (of Pompano Florida) and family, Lillian Rolle and family, Hynah Major and family and Ruth Hamilton and family; Host of beloved relatives and friends including: Mr. and Mrs. Errol Bethel, Mrs. Erva Hall and family, Laketah Charlton and family, Mr. and Mrs. Wellington Charlton and family, Caroline Major and family, Mrs. Dorethy Huyler and family, Mr. Lenward Lopez and family, Sir and Lady Franklyn Wilson and family, Brenda Ferguson, and family, Mrs. Rose Richards and family, Monsignor Culmer, Monsignor Simeon Roberts, The Right Hon. Perry G. Christie and family, Mrs. Paula Hanna Miller and family, Mrs. Camille Johnson and family, Ms. Ethel McPhee, Mrs. Beverley Taylor, the Benoit family,Ms. Christine Burrows and family, Ms. Christine Baker and family, Mrs. Florinda Adderley and family, Mrs. Sheila Wilson and family, Ms. Linda Gomez, Ms. Florence Pedican and family, Vernice Heastie and family, Rhea Treco and family, Eunice Gibson-Hanna, Janice Pritchard, Jessica Campbell, Harry Sands, Mr. and Mrs. Willie Stubbs, Sheila Seymour, Elsada Butler, Carverson and Louise Williams and family, Mrs. Olive Lundy and family, Louise Dorsett and family, Pamela Lightbourne and family, Doris Wood and family, Rholanda Taylor and family, Greg Charlton, The Bullard Family, John Rolle and family from Hartswell Exuma, Carl and Annette White of Martinsville Virginia, Tammy and Samson Harvey of Lynchburg Virginia , Regina and Freddy Harris of Lynchburg Virginia, Rosemary McCartney and family, Mrs. Pauline Dean and family, Mrs. Barbra White and Family of Chatham Virginia, Decosta, David, Dezelle, Donita and Neville Jr. Bethel and the Bethel Family of Nassau Street, Ruby Knowles and family, Sheila Butterfield, Edward and Beverley Deveaux, Ms. Brenda Martin, Norma Taylor and family, Tonya Adderley, Mrs. Beverly Smith and family, Jill Smith and family, Mr. and Mrs. Kingman Ingraham, Nicole Culmer and family, Anncenette McCartney, Dianna Braswell of Biloxi Alabama, Mr. and Mrs. Bill Wilson, Mr. and Mrs. David Braswell of Fredericksburg Virginia, Mr. and Mrs. Larry Ross of Stafford Virginia, Tonya McCartney, Mr. and Mrs. Keith Silverman of Danville Virginia, Mrs. Brenda Knowles and family, Mr. and Mrs. Rupert Gardiner and family, Ingrid Storr, Dr. Lockey Munroe, Mr. and Mrs. Justin Roberts, The Christie’s of Imperial Park, Mr. and Mrs. Tim Munnings, Natasha Nougez, Father David Cooper, Jacinetha Charlton, Nalani Bethel and family, Sadie Moss and family, The Retirement Community of Imperial Park, The Members of St. Thomas More Catholic Church, The Staff of the Bahamas Auditor Generals’ Office and The Staff of Pat’s Senior Citizen’s Home; and a host of other relatives and friends too numerous to mention.

There Will Be No Viewing at The Church

Relatives and friends may pay their respects at Cedar Crest Funeral Home and Crematorium Ltd, Robinson and Baillou Hill Roads, on Tuesday, from 10am to 5pm.