Marine Mechanic Alverez Antionas McCoy

Full Military Funeral service for Marine Mechanic Alvarez Antionas McCoy, 30 yrs., a resident of Ambrister Street, will be held at Living Waters Kingdom Ministries, Warren Street, on Friday, February 10, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. Officiating will be Apostle Dr. Raymond Wells, assisted by Pastor Daniel Hall. Interment follows in Woodlawn Gardens, Soldier Road.

Alvarez was predeceased by his: Father: The late Rev. Spencer Gerald McCoy , Pastor of the Church in Stevenson, Cat Island.

Left to cherish his memories are his: Mother: Mrs. Donna Marie McCoy; Daughters: Alize and Shy-anne; Son: Alvarez Jr.; Aunts: Janet Roker, Audrey Major Rolle, Sharon Farquharson, Carolyn McDonald, Donna, Magdalene, Carla Wilson, Florence, Michelle, Portia and Shyvette McCoy, Rev. Julia Bain, Evangelist Carolyn Demeritte, Anna (Dola) Wilson; Uncles: John Roker, Paul Farquharson (Commissioner of Police Retired, Nelson, Yankwit, Corporal Camalo, Sargent Tito McCoy and John Wilson, Bishop Philemon and William Wilson; Grand Aunts: Winifred Bannister, Eliza Brown, Sada Miller and Deborah McCoy; Grand Uncles: Preston McCoy and Samuel Miller; Special Cousins, Best Friends: Theo, Troy Jr., Chino, Carrington, Ashvaughn, Trenton, Trevan, Jessie, Zavin; Cousins; Paul Jr., Wanda, Audril, Karissa, Godfrey, Crystal, Vonnette, Kevin, Aura, Preston (PJ), Chinta, Denise-la, Tesheria, Johnasia, Christabelle, Gorde’jah Joyann, Raven, Herica, Alicia, Camalette, Camry, Yenique, Floyd, Aliyah, and Jasedette. Godfrey, Franklyn, Vaughn, Rashad, Ryan Sr., Christopher, Camalo Jr., Ryan Jr., Tito Jr., Tavion and Sony Bellot, Nancy, Mario, Ingrid, Hattie, Tallis, Sada, Threlfall, Tyrell, Spacy, Slade, Yves, Yashica, Patrice, Coolridge, Lorese, Talas, Heather, Ariah Tyrone Jr., Michael, Preston Jr., Patricia, Anthon, Henry, Regina, Shameka, Donnella Sandra, Sheena, Sherry, Matricka and Cragin. Other Relatives and Friends: Nathaniel, Joseph, and Quinton Dorsette and Family, Roland and Rodney Brown and family, Tusie Hanna, Peggy Murray, Agnes Hepburn and Family, Sheila Gordon, Janet Brown and family, Leonard Ramsey and family, Thelma More and family, Loretta Knowles and family, Rev Roderick Brown and family, Teddy McDonald and family, Bishop Burkland Newbold and family, and Omar Stubbs. Jewitt, Ricardo, Richard, Jamaar, Latoya, Jaxon and Able Seaman Raheim Bain, Shenequa Strachan, Shaune, Stephan and Sharrod Demeritte, Warren, William Jr. and Dayna Wilson, Mykah Smith, Ashley Munroe, Dr. Tia Johnson, Quey Wilson and Shawn Gomez, The Brown, Dorsette, Poitier, Thurston, and Turner families of Cat Island and the entire communities of Cat Island and others too numerous to mention; Annamae Saunders, Eloise Knowles, Rashad Knowles, Commander Omarv Saunders, Petty Officer Yohannes Martin Saunders, Georgina Barry, Georgina Roberts and family, Princess Percentie, Stavette Cleare, Terrell and the entire community of Harbour Island, other relatives in the United States including the Mathis family, Kemp family, Fisher family, Williams family and the New Church family; Aldrin Woodside & family, Moira Pinder & family, the Armbrister Street Community, the Hall Family and the entire Fox Hill Community. Also the graduating of C.W. Saunders High School, 2009; Godparents: Dr. Barbara Williams, Andrea Brennen, Bishop Samuel Higgs; Special Friends: Alganae Woodside, Subreka Knowles, Shaunna Ward, Shanderia Saunders and Kaylicia Johnson. Special Thanks to: Doctors & Nurses of the Doctors Hospital, Retired C. Supt. Bradley, Sgt. Julian McDonald, The Commander of the Royal Bahamas Defence Force, Worshipful Master Ewing Bethel, Levi Lodge #543, Hon. Fred Mitchell M.P.

Friends may pay their last respects at Demeritte’s Funeral Home, Market Street, from 10-5:00 p.m. on Thursday & on Friday at the church from 9:00 a.m. until service time.