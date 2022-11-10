Funeral Announcement

Marinetta Evans, age 84 years, a resident of #7 Joan’s Drive, Joans Heights East, and formerly of Lowe Sound, Andros, will be held at 10:30am, on Saturday, November 12th, 2022, at St. Joseph’s Roman Catholic Church, Boyd Road. Officiating will be Fr. Jay Cartwright, assisted by Deacon Peter Jones. Interment will follow in the Catholic Cemetery, Tyler Street.

Marinetta’s beautiful memories will forever linger in the hearts of her: Children: Rodney and Brenda Albury, Stacey (Alexander) Burnside and Sharecee Evans; Sister-in-law: Constance Evans; Grandchildren: Ramond and Rominka Mitchell, Roquel and Rochell Albury, Deshan (D’Angelo) Armbrister, Alexcia and Alexandra Burnside, Haille Small, Lauryn Edgecombe, Corneil and Cornelius Barr Jr.; Great grandchildren: Shylah Smith, Payton Bartlett, Christin Ferguson, Tyler Cooper, D’Nyah and Destinee Armbrister, Carson Rahming and Cornelius Barr (III); Adopted Children: Rodney (Margaret) Rolle, Janet, Eddie and Rowann Rolle; Nieces: Gaynell and Vernita Evans, Elizabeth Paula , Alnora and Renee Sands, Susan (Dereck) Adams, Tara Mann (Philadelphia) and Veronica Ferguson-Woodside; Nephews: Anthony (Linda) Duncombe, Christopher (Joan) Evans, Culbert, Sammy and Jeffrey Evans, Rubin Holbert, Benjamin and Michael Munnings, Herbert (Wendy) Simmons; Grand-Nieces: Jernell, Jackeria, Jaiden, Shameka, Lashanna and Krystal Evans, Lynette (Raymond) Hinzie, Brittney Perigord, Elizbeth, Kelvinique, Raven, Ariel and Elijah Sands, Simone and Dereck Bodie Jr. and Deandra Sweeting; Grand-Nephews: Quinton (Ashquel) Duncombe, Marvin (Lana) Duncombe, Anfernee Duncombe, Jabar, Carlos and Harold Sands, Skye Hanna, Prince, Dereck Jr. and Emmanuel Adams, Quinton and Nigel Barr; God Children: Valderine Daxon and Christine Hall “Norma Jane”, Edricnique Rahming; Cousins: Sylvia Evans-Williams, Curl Lewis and Family, Tavis Evans and Family, Dr. Joseph Evans, Helen Hall, Sheila Rolle , Mitchell (Maud) Johnson, Charlene Forbes, Ellerese Thompson, Clarise (Livingston) Forbes, Meltese (Archie) Carey, Makeva Russell and Suenell Sands, Eureka (Fred) Bowleg, Mary Gould, Jandilee Archer, Linda Gaitor, Sarah Evans, Delores and Sarah Gould and the Evans and Campbell family (Lowe Sound Andros); Special Friends: Ms. Penn, Catherine and Kelly, Julia Stephens, Terecita Ferguson, Deborah Johnson, Carla Jackson and Joycelyn Farrington; Other Friends and Relatives: Portia Nottage and Family, Paul Raeburn and Family, Ryan Johnson and Family, Kenton Thurston and Family, Mike and Sue Scherer, Berthamae Woodside and Family, Sherry Nonorme and Family, Harrison Small and Family, Walia “Olga”, Rashad and Family, Michael Pratt and Family, Craig Knowles, Elroy “Blue Rahming and Family and Lloyd Fife, Monsignor Culmer and the Members of St. Joseph Catholic Church, Ms. Bodie (Family Guardian). Special thanks to Dr. Gemma, Dr. Halliday, the Staff of the Oncology Clinic and the Staff of Accident and Emergency and the Gynae Ward; and a host of other relatives and friends too numerous to mention.

Relatives and friends may pay their respects at Cedar Crest Funeral Home and Crematorium Ltd, Robinson and Baillou Hill Roads, on Friday, from 12 noon to 5pm.