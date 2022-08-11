Funeral Service for the late Matriarch, Mother Marinetta “Marie” Rolle, 81 years of Gualin Ave, Red Land Areas and formerly of McQueen’s, Cat Island, will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 13th, 2022 at Southwest Cathedral Church of God, Carmichael Road. Officiating will be Bishop Joseph A. Smith. Interment will follow in Lakeview Memorial Gardens & Mausoleums, John F. Kennedy Drive.

Due to current Government regulations in respect of Covid-19, masks and physical distancing are required.

Left to cherish Marinetta’s memories are her 5 Children: Pastor Betty Ambrister, Princess Rolle of Tampa, Fla., Dereck Rolle, Lenora (Quentin) Bastian and Bessy Ann (Brian) Rolle; Adopted Daughter: Valda Miller; 1 Sister: Joycelyn King; 1 Brother: Ivan Frank “Boy” Rolle; 1 Brother-in Law: Shervin Brown; 14 grandchildren: Chantell, Dereka and Randell Rolle, Phylicia (Pastor Durand) Johnson, Deronica (Min. Sanford Jr.) Rolle, Quentin Bastian Jr., Able Woman Sadera Rolle, Quaid (Mellisa) Bastian, Antarez Goodman, Danzell (D’Lani) Rolle, LaQuenta (Ryan) Schofstoll, Dereck A. Rolle, LaQuesha Bastian and Denielle Rolle; 14 Great grandchildren: Alfonso Lewis, Christopher and Angel Barkley, Tariq Badmus, Aria Johnson, Nassim Rolle, Alia Johnson, Davian Rolle, Sage Burrows, Samson & Genesis Bastian, Averee Davis, Nina Simone Rolle and Aurora Schofstoll; Nieces & Nephews including: Carmen Dawkins, Lucinda Moxey, Annalee Dawkins, Cheryl Ferguson, Caroline “Angie” King, Harriet (Wendell) Smith, Sonia King, Sherese (Keith) Jackson, Dorothy Fernander, Wendy Brown-Major, Paulette, Antoinette, Melissa Brown, Cherryann (Stafford) Ferguson, Marie Rolle, Alfred, Donald, Roosevelt, Micheal and Franklyn Dawkins, Dudley, Kevin, Mervin, Captian Hubert King, Samuel, Wenzel and Arlington Brown; Numerous Grand Nieces & Nephews; Other relatives and friends: The descendants of Joel & Blossom Mackey, Geneva Mae Gilbert, Bula Thompson, Charlette Culmer, Sharon Farrington, Clifford Mackey, Joel Mackey Jr., Emerick Mackey, Rupert Mackey Ockie Mackey, Herbert Mackey, The Descendants of Burke & Carlutha Clarke: Vernita, Christopher Clarke, Blomfield, Arnold Clarke, Gelitha, Anniemae, Lorene, Charlene, The Descendants Celeste Rolle-Dawkins, Orman Rolle, Richard Rolle (Bulla Rich), Hubert Rolle, Wilfred Rolle (Fred). Ben Bishop Moses & Rev. Cynthia Johnson, the entire body of the Church of God including the Women’s Discipleship Ministry, Bishop Joseph & Rev. Smith and the Independence Drive COG, Rev. Judy Cooper and the National Girls Ministry, Prophetess Dr. Jennie Humes, Rev. Lozier Roker, Bishop Donnie & Dec. Jennie Storr, Bishop Kirklyn Smith, Bishop Goliath & Min. Joyce Burrows, Bishop Revy & Rev. Bernice Francis, Bishop Philemon Wilson, Bishop Victor & Rev Jackie Johnson & Family, Bishop Durand & Keva Smith, Bishop Taveras & Tiffany Johnson, Cousin Benjamin Johnson & Family, Pearlene Johnson & Family, Sis. Margaret Smith & Family, Rev. Racheal Mackey and Family, Andrew & Terry Ferguson & Family, Mother Loretta Lewis & Family, Mytle Major & Family, Patricia Carey & Family, Gerry Marriet and Family, The Gaulin Ave. Residents and their families, Sis. Shelia Butler, Sis. Laural Butler, Rev. Theresa Burrows & Family, Rev Cordall & Violet Delancey & Family, Emily Jolly & Family, Vera Moss & Family, Bishop Ephrum Rolle and the COG Convention Choir, The COG Mass Choir, The Second Street Tenants, Rhonda Gator, Rev. Joseph Saunders and the Bethlehem Baptist Church Burial Society, Pastor William Bradley & the Friendship Missionary Baptist Church, Vero Beach, Fla., IDC Reunion Choir, Donavon Lewis, Mother Ionie Kelly, Heather Lewis, Sybrina Deleveaux, Rev. Pascale Saunders (her personal MC) and a host of other relatives and friends too numerous to mention.

May Her Soul Rest in Peace!

Friends may pay their last respects at Bethel Brothers Morticians & Crematorium, #44A Nassau Street on Friday August 12th, 2022 from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. and at the church on Saturday August 13th, 2022 from 10:00 a.m. until service time.